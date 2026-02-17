Charles Eisenstein sees the Epstein files as more than a criminal scandal. In his telling, they mark the collapse of the entire postwar liberal order. Institutions lose legitimacy. The myth of Western progress crumbles. We enter “the space between stories,” where a new civilization might emerge.

It’s a grand, almost biblical framing.

But it rests on a big assumption: that exposure equals transformation.

History suggests otherwise. Power structures survive far worse than scandal. Wars launched on false premises. Intelligence abuses. Financial fraud. Media distortions. Outrage flares, a few heads roll, the system adapts, and life goes on. Legitimacy erodes slowly — and often unevenly — not in one cinematic implosion.

Eisenstein assumes that once corruption becomes undeniable, the old story collapses. But people don’t abandon systems simply because they’re corrupt. They abandon them when those systems stop functioning. As long as the lights stay on and the checks clear, institutions endure.

He also suggests that once the gates are breached, suppressed truths and alternative paradigms — in medicine, energy, consciousness — will flood in. That’s a hopeful leap. Corruption at the top does not automatically validate everything outside the mainstream. Distrust of authority can just as easily produce chaos as clarity.

To his credit, he warns against repeating the French Revolution — swapping villains while keeping the power mindset intact. Yet he seems to believe we’re ready to transcend that pattern. That’s the optimistic leap. Human beings don’t stop seeking power because they witness its abuse. They simply promise to wield it better.

Where Eisenstein is persuasive is in describing the mood: many people feel institutional trust thinning. The old narrative does seem strained. But to declare this the undoing of modernity is to mistake disillusionment for collapse.

The Epstein files may deepen distrust. They may expose rot. They may embarrass powerful people.

But systems rarely fall because they are morally discredited.

They fall when they are replaced by something stronger.

Eisenstein sees a threshold to renewal.

History suggests something messier.