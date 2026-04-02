Eddington

4/10

Spoilers

Eddington opens with the promise of something unusually sharp: a mainstream film that appears willing to show the COVID era not as a noble public-health moment but as a theater of coercion, conformity, and fear. Mask mandates are shown for what they function as in the film: tools of social pressure, enforced through intimidation, compliance, and communal shaming. The town’s younger activists speak in slogans. Its citizens absorb media narratives without much reflection. For a while, the film seems ready to anatomize the madness instead of merely decorate itself with it.

At the center of that tension is the conflict between Sheriff Joe Cross and Mayor Ted Garcia. Early on, this is one of the film’s strongest elements. Joe emerges as a credible dissenter, pushing back against mandates and the broader climate of hysteria, while Ted represents institutional authority, polished opportunism, and the smug managerial politics that flourished during the period. Their rivalry carries both political and personal weight, fueled in part by Ted’s connection to Joe’s wife and her quiet repudiation of him. It’s a setup that promises a collision between resistance and control, principle and performance.

Then Joe kills a drifter in a bar—and that’s the first moment the film begins to unravel.

Up to that point, the tensions feel like an outgrowth of recognizable social conflict. After it, Joe crosses into lawlessness, and the film begins repositioning him accordingly.

But the real point of no return comes later, when Joe kills the mayor and his son.

That act doesn’t complicate Joe. It destroys him. Whatever credibility he once had—whatever moral weight his opposition to mandates and mass hysteria carried—is wiped out in one stroke. By eliminating Ted and his son, the film removes the central conflict that had been driving the story.

From there, the film continues stacking actions that discredit Joe. He is no longer treated as a flawed dissenter but as a figure to be dismantled. That process culminates when he frames Michael, a fellow deputy in his own office and one of the film’s only morally grounded figures, turning dissent into outright betrayal. The murders make Joe indefensible; the framing makes him irredeemable.

Around him, everything else begins to lose coherence. Guy, the fellow deputy who aligns with Joe, never develops into a meaningful counterweight or conscience. He becomes part of the same downward spiral rather than a check on it. Butterfly, the Pueblo Indian officer who seems poised to bring gravity and local rootedness to the story, is removed under murky circumstances that are never clarified. The introduction of “terrorists” adds confusion without explanation. Who they are and what they want is left vague.

Joe’s wife, whose connection to the mayor helps ground the early conflict, is also pulled into this drift. Her repudiation of Joe should deepen the emotional stakes, but instead she becomes another unstable narrative instrument, eventually veering toward the cult-leader thread without sufficient buildup.

By the final act, the town itself behaves no differently. The same population that enforced mandates with unthinking zeal pivots just as easily toward economic opportunism, embracing the data center with no more reflection than before. Brian’s rise as a polished conservative influencer reinforces the shift. Politics becomes branding. Dissent becomes content. And Joe—the one figure who initially challenged the system—is reduced to a paralyzed symbol, elevated in name but stripped of agency.

By the end, the critique of COVID-era hysteria is not developed—it’s neutralized, tied directly to Joe’s collapse so that his earlier objections can no longer be taken seriously. The film does not merely complicate its central dissenter; it systematically dismantles him. Whatever truth his perspective may have contained is buried beneath the weight of his actions.

At the same time, the system he opposed remains intact—adaptable, unexamined, and ultimately triumphant. The town doesn’t learn; it rebrands. Authority doesn’t collapse; it shifts form. The result plays less like balanced satire than a quiet pivot into an anti-right argument, one that allows early criticism of liberal hysteria only to undercut it by associating it with instability, violence, and corruption.

What makes Eddington so frustrating is how clearly it demonstrates, in its opening stretch, that it didn’t need to go this route. The conflict between Joe and Ted has real bite. It anchors the story in something recognizable and worth exploring. But once the film begins stacking killings, frame-ups, and unresolved plot threads, it stops building insight and starts manufacturing discredit.

The film doesn’t collapse all at once. It begins to tip with the killing of the drifter, and it fully gives way with the murder of the mayor and his son. From that point on, every turn feels designed not to illuminate Joe Cross, but to invalidate him. What begins as a sharp, grounded satire ultimately devolves into a narrative that undermines its own premise.