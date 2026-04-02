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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
4d

I guess this will be a pass on this film. But then what do you expect from a “production company” and or scriptwriter with Hollywood/film industry ties? Then again if this an ‘indie’ film who knows. Still woke.

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
4dEdited

I thought the scene where Joe Cross crashes through the ceiling of the local museum and lands on Geronimo's skeleton was a funny stolen land jab. The American Indian was vanquished, and now it is Joe Cross's turn. It's fascinating how the larger forces at work: the Covid tyranny, lockdowns, masking, and the social pressure - not to mention the George Floyd color revolution, Antifa lending a hand, the media's characterization of it as mostly peaceful protests - were incredibly violent, an assault that likely killed close to 30 million people. Joe Cross, caught in the crossfire, tries to solve his immediate problems with violence, but it can't be done at the level of the small town sheriff. The power brokers who operate from on high, wearing suits, never face any consequences for what they do. They are above the law, so maybe the movie isn't quite a complete repudiation of the spirit of man to be free, or those who objected to the tyranny unleashed on the populace in 2020, but rather the toll it takes on those who cherish the concept of freedom and seek to defend it. Joe Cross went about it in a very clumsy way. As normal social life and liberty receded into the background, Joe took the law into his own hands. Was he wrong to do so? Patrick Henry might be sympathetic to his plight. We might have fared better during Covid had we had more Joe Crosses.

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