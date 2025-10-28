Every now and then, it’s worth taking a step back and collecting the best of what’s come out of the Turfseer mill. Volume 3 of Best of Turfseer’s Substack Newsletter gathers some of my most talked-about—and occasionally most controversial—pieces from the past few months.

If you’ve ever thought, “I meant to read that one,” this PDF makes it easy. No scrolling, no hunting through archives—just a clean, readable format you can take anywhere.

And if you share it with a friend (or three), that helps me bring new readers into the fold. So consider it both a download and a small act of rebellion against the algorithm.

👉 Download the PDF here:

Best of Turfseer’s Substack Newsletter – Volume 3

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/v07j0eu04i8xtoehu28pn/Volume-3_20251007_055043_0000.pdf?rlkey=ok19335jchjkyhvybdscx8ce0&st=byoysybw&dl=0

Included Essays

Public Health as a Weapon of Tyranny

How Nazi Germany used “health” to justify horror.

The Great Climate Con

Decades of missed deadlines and profiteering prove the climate crisis is more scam than science.

NYC’s April–May 2020 Death Spike: A Virus or a Man-Made Disaster?

Based on research by Jessica Hockett (Wood House 76).

The Limits of Spin: Why Ultracentrifugation Is Not Proof of Viral Isolation

An e-mail correspondence with a retired lab tech that cuts through the jargon.

The Pot Calls the Kettle Black

Democrats cry censorship over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension—without irony.

What Would a Real Pandemic Look Like?

Denis Rancourt on how to tell the difference between a genuine outbreak and a manufactured crisis.

When “Horror” Writers Create Real Monsters

The demonization of Charlie Kirk and the left’s culture of violence.

A Bridge Too Far: Why MAHA Can’t Entertain “No Virus”

The last untouchable question in COVID dissent.

They Warned Us: The Prophets Who Saw Through the COVID Illusion

Like Jeremiah and Amos, they shouted truth through the noise.

COVID Science: Did the Experts Get It Wrong?

A draft script challenging the shaky foundations of SARS-CoV-2 “science.”

If you’ve been following my work, you’ll recognize familiar threads: medical tyranny, media manipulation, and the courage it takes to speak against the tide. If you’re new here, this is a perfect place to start.

And if you find something in these pages that resonates—share it. Every new reader helps keep independent thought alive.