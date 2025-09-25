The Soundtrack of Hypocrisy

Every now and then a protest song comes along that doesn’t tiptoe or hedge—it barrels straight through the polite guardrails of political discourse. “Double Standards” by Curiosity Creations does exactly that. With razor-edged lyrics and a beat that refuses to back down, the song skewers the contradictions of today’s progressive elite: preaching justice while hoarding privilege, shouting equality while guarding gated mansions, and demanding rules they have no intention of following themselves.

This isn’t a think-piece—it’s a gut-check. Satire turned up loud enough to rattle the glass on every beachfront “climate” mansion. If you’ve felt that gnawing sense that the game is rigged one way for the powerful and another for everyone else, Double Standards puts that frustration into words you won’t hear on the evening news.