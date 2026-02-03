The latest release of Epstein-related documents has been widely framed as a breakthrough—long-suppressed truths finally exposed, powerful figures named, secrecy pierced. Millions of pages, now public. Case closed, or so the story goes.

Jon Rappoport isn’t buying it.

In a recent Substack essay, “Epstein files: here is what’s REALLY going on; this is a plan to PROTECT criminals”



Rappoport argues that the document dump is not a step toward justice at all, but a controlled release designed to protect institutions—and, by extension, the people they shielded.

Stripped of rhetoric, his thesis is this: the public demanded transparency when it should have demanded prosecutions, and that choice worked in favor of the Department of Justice, not against it.

Rappoport’s starting point is solid. Releasing documents is not the same thing as charging criminals. The Epstein scandal was never just about who did what; it was about how prosecutorial power was repeatedly used not to act. On that front, the DOJ remains the central unanswered question.

Where Rappoport is strongest is in his focus on what has not been released. Flight logs, emails, and witness statements tell us about crimes. They do not tell us why cases stalled, why prosecutors were overridden, or why Epstein received extraordinary protection for years. Those answers would lie in internal DOJ deliberations—memos, emails, meetings—records that expose decision-making rather than misconduct alone. History suggests those are precisely the records that never see daylight.

He is also right to be skeptical of what might be called transparency theater: the practice of releasing large volumes of material to satisfy public outrage while insulating decision-makers from consequences. Governments do this routinely. Disclosure becomes a pressure valve, not a lever for reform.

And he is right about one more thing: without indictments, statutes of limitation keep running. Witnesses age, die, or disengage. Urgency dissipates. In that sense, transparency without enforcement can function as delay, whether intended or not.

But this is where Rappoport’s argument begins to overreach.

His claim that releasing the files renders future prosecutions “virtually useless” does not hold up. Evidence does not lose its legal value because it is public. In many cases, public exposure strengthens cases by encouraging witnesses to come forward, breaking silence agreements, or creating political pressure that prosecutors cannot easily ignore. Disclosure is not immunity.

Likewise, the idea that those implicated were “tipped off” by the release assumes they were previously unaware or unprepared. Anyone seriously entangled with Epstein’s world almost certainly retained high-powered legal counsel long ago. These were not naive actors suddenly scrambling because of a document dump.

Rappoport also places too much weight on the notion that congressional hearings under oath would have forced truth into the open. In reality, DOJ officials are adept at testifying without revealing substance—invoking classification, jurisdictional limits, ongoing investigations, or institutional memory lapses. Hearings generate optics; they rarely produce accountability on their own.

Finally, while intelligence-agency involvement is a legitimate line of inquiry, Rappoport treats it as an assumed backdrop rather than a claim requiring careful separation from speculation. That rhetorical move may resonate with readers already inclined to agree, but it weakens the argument for anyone looking for precision rather than accumulation.

So does Rappoport’s indictment of the DOJ hold water?

Partially. He correctly identifies the institutional failure at the heart of the Epstein scandal and the emptiness of transparency divorced from enforcement. But he overstates the legal consequences of disclosure and understates the ways public exposure can still serve as a catalyst rather than a shield.

The deeper problem may not be that files were released, but that nothing was structurally attached to their release—no independent prosecutor, no tolling of statutes, no compelled testimony tied to consequences. Transparency became an endpoint instead of a trigger.

That gap remains unanswered. And until it isn’t, the Epstein reckoning will continue to look less like justice delayed than justice deliberately managed.