Despite claiming that virus skeptics lack scientific understanding, A Midwestern Doctor avoids addressing core criticisms of virology’s methods. Is this intellectual dishonesty, or just an unwillingness to engage? You decide.

Very simply:

•A virus that is large enough to be seen with a light microscope and many viruses having morphology that is radically different from exosomes negate many of the arguments used to claim viruses do not exist.

•Many of the arguments against the existence of viruses come from a very poor understanding virology and a lack of awareness of what is not known.

•All of the no virus people I've ever spoken to have refused to ever define what would constitute "isolating a virus" to their satisfaction, so as a result, regardless of what example you provide, they argue it doesn't count as isolating a virus, but simultaneously, they will not provide the criteria they need (which I've come to believe is done so that that they can perpertually continue their grift).

My response:

Your response frames the issue in a way that sidesteps the core argument. First, the claim that some viruses are large enough to be seen with a light microscope does not negate the broader concerns about virology’s methodology. The fact remains that what is labeled as "virus isolation" in modern virology does not conform to the historical scientific definition of isolation—meaning separation from all other biological material. Instead, what is called "isolation" typically involves a mix of host cells, antibiotics, and other substances, none of which demonstrate that the assumed virus exists as an independent infectious entity.

Second, dismissing critics as having a "very poor understanding of virology" is a convenient way to avoid engaging with their actual arguments. The assumption that established virology must be correct simply because it is the dominant paradigm ignores the fundamental scientific responsibility to challenge assumptions and demand rigorous evidence.

Finally, your assertion that virus skeptics refuse to define what would constitute proper isolation is a misrepresentation. Many have clearly stated that a virus must be purified and directly visualized in a way that excludes cellular debris and other contaminants. The demand for properly controlled experiments is not a "grift"—it is the standard that should be required for any scientific claim. If virology’s methods were sound, it would be easy to meet this requirement rather than shifting the burden onto skeptics to accept methods that do not align with traditional scientific rigor.

If this debate is to be taken seriously, it requires engaging with the actual critiques rather than dismissing them with generalized assertions.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/making-each-of-us-healthy-again/comment/90420600?utm_source=activity_item#comment-90913742?utm_source=activity_item