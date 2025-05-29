Turfseer’s Newsletter

Karen Brennan, PhD
7h

As a nutritionist, I believe humans are meant to consume some meat because we need B12 which is sourced from animals/fish/eggs (smaller amounts in dairy). Eating meat daily is not necessary for many people. Personally, eating red meat daily, my iron levels went too high. In a perfect world, we could all eat humanely raised animals, or hunt and fish but we don't live in a perfect world. On the flip side, it would be beneficial if people spent less money on material items and put it towards healthier food.

denise ward
8h

I was vegetarian for a long time but not any more. What really bothers me is the way animals are handled in regular mass-produced farming. I think farms should be small so that animals at least have a good life. In the wild they would be attacked for food but if they had good lives then it sort of compensates. I know it's not pretty, that's because we are in this world of life living off life. Humans are too unconscious of other beings, including microbes. We think nothing of the lives of others, even other human lives. Many populations live life as badly as farmed animals. We are so retarded as a species I don't even know where to begin.

