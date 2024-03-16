I understand the power of memes in conveying our message of medical freedom, and to enhance your experience, I've curated an exclusive video presentation, Deluxe Memes Compilation Part II. This compilation features the crème de la crème of memes I've shared over the past few years, now accompanied by music for your enjoyment.
To access and download the video, click here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mfuhkmnt4icfstr3829hj/Deluxe-Memes-Part-2.mp4?rlkey=t6csak0wfvh79zmwgo1u74pon&dl=0
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Feel free to share this video with like-minded individuals who champion medical freedom, as well as those who may benefit from a persuasive nudge.
And if you missed Volume I, view and download here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dzhmcqw8teq0hgibjpk4s/Deluxe-Memes-Part-I-video.mp4?rlkey=1uvsj74mgrgzcid849xunhez0&dl=0
Let's spread the message and ignite conversations that matter.
Deluxe Memes Compilation Part II
I loved most of them... Was a little too much now and then supporting the illusion that one party is better than the other. Wish I could post My meme here of a bird with it's wings labeled "Left Wing" and "Right Wing" and above the bird it says, "Same Dirty Bird."
If You’re Rooting for SomeOne to Rule You, You’re Part of the Problem (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/if-youre-rooting-for-someone-to-rule
To sum up the memes in your musical video, just remember what Tony the Tiger used to say...
"They’re gr-r-reat!"!!"