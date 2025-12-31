Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RevMikeyMac's avatar
RevMikeyMac
2h

Thanks for these. We have to laugh some - or we'll cry!

But there is GOOD news from this past year (if only people would report it)!

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/12/the_good_year_of_2025.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture