Yesterday, I published the transcript of a lively exchange that began with a song review and escalated into a full-scale debate about virology, scientific dogma, and institutional trust. You can read that full back-and-forth here:

What emerged from that conversation was more than just disagreement—it was a revealing showcase of the rhetorical tactics deployed by what I’ll call “the true believer.” Below, I unpack seven key stratagems this mindset tends to rely on when defending fragile paradigms from reasoned critique.

1. The Appeal to Authority The reviewer leaned heavily on the authority of consensus: "a century of science," Wikipedia, and institutional orthodoxy were invoked repeatedly. At no point did he directly engage with the methodological critiques I raised. He cited the existence of mainstream belief as if that settled the matter, failing to recognize that science is not validated by how many people believe something—but by whether the methods used to support it stand up to scrutiny.

2. Shifting the Burden of Proof Despite defending the dominant virological paradigm, he consistently insisted that I bore the burden of disproving it—often suggesting that unless I conducted my own experiments, I had no standing to critique. But in science, the burden of proof always lies with those making the positive claim. It's not my job to propose a new theory of disease; it's enough to point out that the current one lacks evidentiary grounding.

3. Demands for Impossible Credentials In the same vein, he suggested I needed to run laboratory experiments, review every study, or possess insider credentials to question the system. This tactic is less about evidence and more about gatekeeping—a way to exclude critics by demanding they join the club before speaking. But real science welcomes external critique. Logic and methodology are not reserved for those in white coats.

4. Conflating Consensus with Evidence Rather than engage with concerns about data manipulation or the flaws of clinical trials, he repeatedly asserted that millions had taken vaccines "without issue," and that history backed the safety of the entire system. Personal anecdotes became stand-ins for scientific proof. This ignores the many cases of harm that are underreported, misclassified, or dismissed—and conflates scale with certainty.

5. Gaslighting Through Psychological Framing When I presented detailed critiques of viral genome assembly and the cytopathic effect, he bypassed the science entirely and diagnosed my motivations: "I think your issue is with being told what to do." This classic deflection reframes intellectual disagreement as psychological resistance. It’s not that the argument is flawed, you see—it’s that the arguer just has a rebellious personality.

6. Framing Dissent as Fringe While occasionally conceding that some of my arguments had merit, he ultimately labeled my position as "confined" or "fringe," implying that unless I offered a full replacement theory, my critique had no standing. But this is a fallacy: identifying weaknesses in an existing paradigm doesn’t require one to have a ready-made replacement. That’s not fringe—it’s skepticism, which science depends on.

7. Evasion of Core Critiques (e.g., the Cytopathic Effect) One of the clearest dodges involved my challenge regarding the cytopathic effect (CPE). I pointed out that dying cells in culture, often attributed to viral infection, may actually be caused by toxic additives like antibiotics and fetal bovine serum. He never directly addressed this. Instead, he asked, "How do you know controls weren't used?" This rhetorical shrug sidesteps the key issue: that controls are often inadequate or absent, and assumptions are made without ruling out toxic effects. The absence of engagement on this point was telling—because it strikes at the heart of the virological claim.

Bottom Line: What this debate exposed is not merely disagreement over scientific facts, but a deeper tension over how we decide what's true. For the true believer, truth is housed in institutions, protected by consensus, and reinforced by credentials. For the skeptic, truth must be earned anew each time through transparent methodology and the willingness to question.

In the end, satire like "Trust the Science Rag" matters not because it offers answers, but because it dares to pose uncomfortable questions. And when the only response is deflection, dismissal, or doctrinal fallback, the questions become all the more urgent.