Recently, a fellow musician on the platform SubmitHub—where artists review each other’s songs—left a comment on my track Trust the Science Rag. His initial review was as follows:

“I think I reviewed one of your songs before... It had similar MAGA theme that I'm personally not a fan of. I like the early 20th century ragtime concept of the song. Not too many people are recording songs like that song—kudos on that. The vocal performance is solid as well. However, the lyrical themes make it hard for me to enjoy the song. Maybe a niche group of people might be into it?”

What followed was a lengthy and revealing debate—one that exposed the common rhetorical strategies of the “true believer.” While the exchange is long, it offers a deep dive into the fundamental philosophical and scientific disagreements surrounding virology, evidence, and institutional authority. For those willing to stick with it, the dialogue is well worth the read.

Here is a partial transcript of our exchange:

Turfseer: My song has nothing to do with MAGA. I highly recommend you read this recent blog I wrote which explains why we should not "Trust the Science." https://turfseer.substack.com/p/virology-isnt-a-lieits-a-religion. (Note: replace "dot" with periods to access the link.)

The Crushed: Thanks for reaching out and providing the additional info. I may have put MAGA, QAnon, and Anti-vax folks all under the same umbrella and for that I apologize.

I read some of the blog you sent... my take on your lyrics, and virology for that matter, definitely hasn't changed. If you truly want to confirm what you believe, there are ways to do so. You can go to your local science museum or academic research facility to learn more about pathogens.

Turfseer: Thanks for the reply, but let’s be clear—using the term “anti-vax” is a lazy smear meant to delegitimize anyone who questions the official narrative. I don’t oppose the shots out of ideology—I oppose them because there is overwhelming evidence that they’re harming and killing people. That’s not a fringe belief—it’s a humanitarian crisis being ignored in plain sight.

And suggesting I visit a science museum or academic facility to “learn about pathogens” misses the point entirely. These institutions exist to reinforce the prevailing dogma, not to interrogate its flaws. Real science isn’t about memorizing displays or parroting consensus—it’s about following the evidence, even when it leads to uncomfortable truths.

What you’re defending isn’t open inquiry—it’s a belief system dressed up in lab coats and jargon. And belief systems don’t need your questions. They just need your obedience.

The Crushed: Well the problem is that you and your blog ignore decades of research and scientific evidence for baseless claims. Open inquiry and holding people to account is fine. Vaccines aren't 100%... everyone knows that. But to say that pathogens don't exist and vaccines aren't effective—when they clearly are (to some degree)—is nonsensical.

[links Wikipedia article on virology]

I understand feeling uncomfortable about doing something you don't want to do... there are many people in this society that feel "forced" to comply. But smearing or distorting something in order to shape society in a way you see fit is unethical.

Turfseer: I’m glad to see you at least acknowledge that many people felt coerced into taking the shots—often under threat of job loss, exclusion, or worse. That kind of pressure, backed by government and corporate mandates, was indeed an unconstitutional overreach. We should be able to agree that bodily autonomy should never be negotiable.

That said, linking to a Wikipedia page doesn’t bolster your case. Wikipedia is notorious for institutional bias, gatekeeping dissenting voices, and promoting only one side of complex scientific debates. It’s not a source of original evidence—it’s a curated narrative, often edited by anonymous users with clear agendas.

As for the so-called "evidence" behind virology, it collapses under closer inspection. Take cell culture experiments, for example. Scientists claim a cytopathic effect (CPE) proves viral activity—but they don’t control for all the toxins they add to the mix, like antibiotics and fetal bovine serum. These substances alone can damage cells. So when the cells die, how do we know it’s a virus and not the chemical cocktail? Answer: we don’t. They just assume it.

And the viral genome? That’s not sequenced from a pure, isolated sample. It’s constructed using in silico methods—computer simulations based on fragmented genetic material and guesswork. They assemble a digital Frankenstein from short strands and call it a virus. That’s not proof—that’s model-building.

If you want to believe in the orthodoxy, that’s your choice. But don’t confuse consensus with truth, or computer models with evidence. I’m not “distorting science”—I’m calling out the distortion that’s been normalized.

Relying on Wikipedia and “decades of research” without engaging with the underlying evidence is a textbook appeal to authority. Science isn’t about who says it—it’s about what can be proven. If you can’t challenge the foundations without being dismissed, that’s not science. It’s dogma.

The Crushed: Again... just because something isn't 100% (vaccines & Wikipedia) doesn't mean it's all false... This is a consistent theme in your analysis. I'm not sure why you're conflating disagreement with dismissal. I’ve acknowledged some aspects of your perspective. However, it seems like you struggle with the idea that concepts that don’t go with your narrative could still be credible.

Have you ever studied and conducted these experiments yourself? Have you used the scientific method to prove your conclusions?

I ask because if you have, I definitely think it should be peer reviewed—if your results can consistently prove your conclusions correct... just like many vaccines have in clinical trials.

Turfseer: You’re missing the point. I’m not arguing that if something isn’t 100%, it’s automatically false. I’m saying the foundational claims of virology—like proving the existence and pathogenicity of viruses—are never directly demonstrated. They’re inferred through flawed methods and propped up by circular reasoning.

You mention clinical trials and peer review as if they’re immune to bias, fraud, or systemic capture. But history is filled with drugs and vaccines that passed trials and peer review—only to be withdrawn later after causing harm. So no, I don’t automatically defer to those processes, especially when they operate within a profit-driven, liability-free system that censors dissent.

And no, I’m not a lab technician. But I don’t need to be one to scrutinize the logic and methodology of these experiments. You don’t have to conduct the experiment yourself to spot that the controls are missing, that toxic additives skew the results, or that a computer simulation isn’t proof of a virus.

The burden of proof is on those making the claim. And when the “proof” falls apart under scrutiny, it’s not unscientific to question it—it’s essential.

The Crushed I think you're missing MY point. Your blog explicitly states that there's "no proof that virus exist as causative agents of diseases" which is false. Even if a method is flawed according to your understanding does not mean all aspects of it are incorrect. Also, ask any person who kissed someone with a cold sore or developed AIDS from swapping bodily fluids. If you were to swab someone's cold sore, you can see the pathogens under a microscope. You also, again, are inferring that because clinical trials have, at one point or another, allowed a medication, device, or vaccine to enter the market that did not work or caused harm, it can't be trusted. AND AGAIN, your points in some respects are valid. However, they are not substantial enough to invalidate a century-plus worth of scientific study.

And yes, you do have to conduct experiments yourself to credibly state that viruses don't exist. To your point, the burden of proof is on the person making the claim to show it's not this way, it's that way. Simply refuting doesn't prove your point of view, it just proves that a method is flawed.

Turfseer: You're leaning hard again on appeal to authority—as if saying “a century of science” or “ask anyone with a cold sore” is conclusive proof. It’s not. That’s anecdote and dogma, not demonstration.

Let’s unpack this:

1. “There is proof viruses cause disease” – Really? Show me one study where a virus was isolated in pure form, introduced into a healthy host under controlled conditions, and reliably caused disease—without adding antibiotics, bovine serum, or other cell-killing toxins. That standard of proof simply isn’t met. What’s presented instead is inference, assumption, and post-hoc logic.

2. “You can see pathogens under a microscope” – What you can see are particles. That doesn’t prove pathogenicity. Electron microscopy images are static, not proof of function or causality. And if those particles were filtered and introduced into a host, they'd have to consistently cause the same disease—but this has never been demonstrated without adding toxic substances that can harm cells on their own.

3. “People got AIDS or cold sores from bodily fluids” – That’s a story, not proof. Just because two things happen around the same time doesn’t mean one caused the other. In the case of AIDS, people are diagnosed based on symptoms and blood markers—not by actually finding a virus attacking the body. The idea of a virus causing the disease is an interpretation, not something that’s been directly proven.

4. “Some vaccines worked in clinical trials, therefore the system works” – That’s a dangerous assumption. These trials are almost always funded, designed, and controlled by the very companies that profit from the results. There’s no true independent verification. Add in regulatory capture, rigged endpoints, and the routine suppression of adverse data, and you don’t have science—you have marketing disguised as medicine. Trusting that system just because it wears a lab coat is how we got into this mess.

You admit some of my points are valid—good. But dismissing them as “not substantial enough” to challenge a century-old paradigm assumes the paradigm was ever properly validated to begin with. That's not how real science works. If its foundation is flawed, no amount of repetition or reputation saves it.

Science doesn’t get a free pass just because it’s old. It earns trust through transparency, rigor, and falsifiability—not appeals to legacy.

And yes, you do have to conduct experiments yourself to credibly state that viruses don't exist. To your point, the burden of proof is on the person making the claim to show it's not this way, it's that way. Simply refuting doesn't prove your point of view, it just proves that a method is flawed.

No—you have it backward. The burden of proof lies with the one making the positive claim: that viruses exist and cause disease. That’s Biology 101. I don’t have to invent a new theory of disease to challenge yours—I just have to point out that your model lacks proof.

You’re saying I need to run a lab myself to be “credible”? That’s another appeal to authority. I don’t need to clone a sheep to question the ethics of genetic engineering. I don’t need to fly a plane to analyze bad aviation policy. What matters is whether the methods and logic behind your claim stand up to scrutiny—and they don’t.

I’m not claiming a new religion—I’m pointing out that the current one has no clothes. If the methods used to prove viruses exist are flawed, then you don’t get to keep your conclusions by default. That’s not science. That’s dogma protected by circular reasoning.

The Crushed

You offer new points and then repeat the same ideas. Question for you—how would a technician introduce a virus (pure form) into a healthy host? Are you saying unless they inject a host with a syringe full of virus, the study is flawed? Or are you advocating using another medium to transfer viruses to a host for study?

Regarding the pathogens—are you saying that if someone had a cold sore, I swabbed them, looked at the "particles" under the microscope and then subsequently swabbed my mouth with that same swab, I wouldn't get a cold sore? If I did get a cold sore, you're saying the particles under the microscope didn't cause it?

(By the way, have you ever looked at bacteria or viruses under a microscope?)

Regarding AIDS, look at this video: [YouTube link]. Are you saying what's happening here is due to toxins?

Also, how are you defining toxins?

Regarding clinical trials, I never said that at all.

What I think you continually miss is that because something isn't perfect, doesn't mean it doesn't work. Regarding your points, I'm saying at best, they poke holes for a lay person. They are not enough for one to adopt your stance.

Science is the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation, experimentation, and the testing of theories against evidence—not just reading a couple of articles online.

And “flawed” proof isn’t the same as lack thereof. You don’t need to clone a sheep to question the ethics, but you do need to conduct experiments or show a theorem to show it’s not possible.

You do need to know something about aviation to analyze bad aviation policy.

Turfseer

You’ve raised a lot of questions and made several assumptions, so let’s slow things down and tackle this properly—point by point. I’ll quote your claims directly and respond with clarity and evidence, not slogans or appeals to authority. Let’s see where your argument really stands.

“Regarding the pathogens, are you saying that if someone had a cold sore, I swabbed them, looked at the ‘particles’ under the microscope and then subsequently swabbed my mouth with that same swab, I wouldn't get a cold sore?”

You might get a cold sore—but that doesn’t prove what caused it. That’s anecdotal, not controlled science. The sore could be a response to environmental stress, toxins, or even endogenous cellular processes. You're assuming the particles you saw caused the lesion without isolating the variable. That’s not proof—it’s storytelling.

“If I did get a cold sore, you're saying the particles under the microscope didn't cause it?”

I'm saying you haven’t proven they did. Seeing particles is not proof of function. You’re observing debris and assigning causation based on assumptions passed down through medical orthodoxy—not hard evidence.

“(btw, have you ever looked at bacteria or viruses under a microscope?)”

This is another appeal to authority. I don’t need to personally peer through an electron microscope to understand that the methodology used to infer viral causation is fundamentally flawed. The issue is logic and experimental design, not lab access.

“Regarding AIDS, look at this video: [YouTube link] Are you saying what's happening here is due to toxins?”

Yes, it’s possible. The AIDS hypothesis is riddled with inconsistencies. Many people with “HIV” never develop AIDS. Others develop AIDS-like illnesses without HIV. The use of known cell-damaging drugs like AZT and immunosuppressive lifestyles (IV drugs, multiple STDs, malnutrition) are ignored in favor of a single-virus theory with no gold standard test. That’s not science—it’s narrative control.

“Also, how are you defining toxins?”

In this context: antibiotics, antifungals, fetal bovine serum, heavy metals, and other additives commonly used in cell culture experiments. These substances are cytotoxic and can cause cell death independently of any so-called virus. If the cells die, but no controls are done without these additives, how can you claim it was a virus?

“Regarding Clinical Trials, I never said that at all.”

Actually, you invoked clinical trials to defend vaccines: “just like many vaccines have in Clinical Trials.” My point is that these trials are bought, paid for, and controlled by the same companies that profit off the results. There is no true independent confirmation. That’s a conflict of interest, not scientific proof.

“What I think you continually miss is that because something isn't perfect, doesn't mean it doesn't work.”

Again, this isn’t about perfection. It’s about whether there’s any solid foundation at all. If the basic assumptions are flawed—if the experiments don’t isolate variables—then you don’t get to say “well, it’s not perfect but close enough.” That’s not science. That’s hand-waving.

“Regarding your points, I'm saying, at best, they poke holes for a lay person. They are not enough for one to adopt your stance.”

If the holes are real, then the foundation has cracks. You don’t have to be a scientist to notice that. That’s the beauty of reason—it doesn’t require a lab coat, just logic and the courage to ask uncomfortable questions.

“Science is the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation, experimentation, and the testing of theories against evidence.”

Exactly—and modern virology fails on all three counts. There is no direct observation of purified viral particles causing disease. The experiments are confounded by toxins. Theories are never tested against genuine alternatives because they’re ruled out by dogma, not disproof.

“Not just reading a couple articles online.”

This is condescending and false. I’ve studied hundreds of hours of material, including primary scientific literature, historical medical records, and critiques by former insiders. The issue isn’t lack of reading—it’s that people blindly trust the authorities instead of reading for themselves.

“You don’t need to clone a sheep to question the ethics but you do need to conduct experiments or show a theorem to show it’s not possible.” No—I need to show that the current evidence is inadequate. That’s it. If you say “X causes Y,” and the method you use is full of holes, then your conclusion doesn’t stand—regardless of whether I offer a new theory. That’s critical thinking 101.

“You do need to know something about aviation to analyze bad aviation policy.” True—but I don’t need to fly the plane. I just need to look at whether the policy rests on logic, evidence, and sound procedure. And in the case of virology, it clearly doesn’t.

Bottom line: You’ve built your worldview on institutional authority and consensus. I’m challenging the foundations. If the system were solid, it wouldn’t need to censor dissenters or rely on intimidation to hold the line. It would welcome scrutiny and stand up to it. Instead, it crumbles the moment someone looks too closely. That’s not a system I can trust—and I’d argue, neither should you.

The Crushed This point is absolutely false > "You might get a cold sore—but that doesn’t prove what caused it. That’s anecdotal, not controlled science. The sore could be a response to environmental stress, toxins, or even endogenous cellular processes. You're assuming the particles you saw caused the lesion without isolating the variable. That’s not proof—it’s storytelling."

If I repeated the same steps (assuming I introduced a control and placebo) and consistently got the same results, that's called science, not storytelling... I think you know that.

This point is over interpreting my question > This is another appeal to authority. I don’t need to personally peer through an electron microscope to understand that the methodology used to infer viral causation is fundamentally flawed. The issue is logic and experimental design, not lab access.

I'm simply asking have you ever examined bacteria or viruses under microscope.

Regarding > Yes, it’s possible. The AIDS hypothesis is riddled with inconsistencies. Many people with “HIV” never develop AIDS. Others develop AIDS-like illnesses without HIV. The use of known cell-damaging drugs like AZT and immunosuppressive lifestyles (IV drugs, multiple STDs, malnutrition) are ignored in favor of a single-virus theory with no gold standard test. That’s not science—it’s narrative control.

I'm not sure why you're bring up the drugs... patients experienced symptoms of immunodeficiency prior to taking any medication...

Regarding>In this context: antibiotics, antifungals, fetal bovine serum, heavy metals, and other additives commonly used in cell culture experiments. These substances are cytotoxic and can cause cell death independently of any so-called virus. If the cells die, but no controls are done without these additives, how can you claim it was a virus?"

How do you know no controls are in place?

Regarding>Actually, you invoked clinical trials to defend vaccines: “just like many vaccines have in Clinical Trials.” My point is that these trials are bought, paid for, and controlled by the same companies that profit off the results. There is no true independent confirmation. That’s a conflict of interest, not scientific proof.

What would you consider independent confirmation and how do you know there isn't independent confirmation in every Clinical Trial? Lastly, conflict of interest doesn't mean there's a lack of scientific proof.

Regarding>> “What I think you continually miss is that because something isn't perfect, doesn't mean it doesn't work.” Again, this isn’t about perfection. It’s about whether there’s any solid foundation at all. If the basic assumptions are flawed—if the experiments don’t isolate variables—then you don’t get to say “well, it’s not perfect but close enough.” That’s not science. That’s hand-waving."

Again, how do you know all experiments aren't conducting variables?

Regarding>If the holes are real, then the foundation has cracks. You don’t have to be a scientist to notice that. That’s the beauty of reason—it doesn’t require a lab coat, just logic and the courage to ask uncomfortable questions.

Your logic doesn't stand up to scrutiny but you still believe. If the results from scientific endeavors we're mostly inconsistent or couldn't be replicated outside of control experiments then you'd be "Preaching to the Choir". However, millions of people have gotten vaccines without issue.

Regarding> Exactly—and modern virology fails on all three counts. There is no direct observation of purified viral particles causing disease. The experiments are confounded by toxins. Theories are never tested against genuine alternatives because they’re ruled out by dogma, not disproof.

I don't think you answered this... how would a technician introduce a virus (pure form) into a healthy host? Are you saying unless they inject a host with a syringe full of virus, they study is flawed? or are you advocating using another medium to transfer viruses to host for study? And how do you know each experiment contains the same toxins? Have you reviewed each study/experiment?

Regarding>This is condescending and false. I’ve studied hundreds of hours of material, including primary scientific literature, historical medical records, and critiques by former insiders. The issue isn’t lack of reading—it’s that people blindly trust the authorities instead of reading for themselves.

Let me guess, they all support your views huh?

Regarding> “You don’t need to clone a sheep to question the ethics but you do need to conduct experiments or show a theorem to show it’s not possible.” No—I need to show that the current evidence is inadequate. That’s it. If you say “X causes Y,” and the method you use is full of holes, then your conclusion doesn’t stand—regardless of whether I offer a new theory. That’s critical thinking 101.

This doesn't address my example directly. You can't say cloning a sheep is not possible without proving it through some scientific method. Poking holes through their methodology isn't enough to say it's not possible.

Regarding>True—but I don’t need to fly the plane. I just need to look at whether the policy rests on logic, evidence, and sound procedure. And in the case of virology, it clearly doesn’t.

You kinda do if you're going to dictate what is bad policy. There's a difference between outcomes and how things are done. You can critique outcomes but if you don't know or understand the method, how could you critique in an informed manner?

Bottom line: You can challenge foundations all you like. I think your true issue is being told what to do and general skepticism of authority. You're not alone. Unless you offer an viable alternative to what's happening, your critique has limited impact because it's confined to what it's criticizing... At best, you'd improve an existing science and at worse just be a naysayer espousing fringe views. I don't there's anything in the world that can stand up to every piece of conceivable scrutiny. I hope you start to questions those "insiders" you referred to earlier as well as authority.

Turfseer

> “If I repeated the same steps (assuming I introduced a control and placebo) and consistently got the same results, that's called science, not storytelling... I think you know that.”

That’s assuming you introduced real controls—and that the experiment was properly blinded, variables isolated, and outcomes verified. In cell culture, this rarely happens. You don’t get to assume causation just because a cold sore reappeared. Even if repeated, it could be reactivation from stress, immune response, or non-infectious triggers. Correlation, even repeated, still isn’t causation unless every other possibility has been ruled out. That’s the burden real science carries.

________________________________________

> “I'm simply asking have you ever examined bacteria or viruses under a microscope.”

Fair—but your question implied that one needs to do so in order to critique the methodology, which isn’t true. You don’t need to look through a microscope to understand why an experiment’s logic doesn’t hold. That’s not arrogance—that’s applying reasoning, which is the foundation of science.

________________________________________

> “Patients experienced symptoms of immunodeficiency prior to taking any medication...”

Some did, yes—but the symptoms varied widely, and many AIDS-defining illnesses existed long before HIV was ever proposed. The point is that HIV was declared the cause before being properly isolated, purified, and proven pathogenic. AZT and other drugs worsened outcomes, and lifestyle co-factors (drug use, poor nutrition, etc.) were ignored in the rush to sell a single-pathogen theory. This was political science, not biomedical.

And regarding AIDS, let’s not rewrite history. The so-called AIDS epidemic began in San Francisco among gay men who were heavily using amyl nitrate ("poppers"), engaging in frequent unprotected sex, and often using other immunosuppressive drugs. These lifestyle factors—known to wreak havoc on the immune system—were ignored in favor of the “one virus, one disease” model. Why? Because it was simpler to market, easier to scare the public with, and more profitable for drug makers pushing AZT. The human cost of that tunnel vision has been enormous.

________________________________________

> “How do you know no controls are in place?”

Because when virologists publish “virus isolation” papers, they often don’t include proper controls—such as mock-infected cultures where the only variable is the “virus” itself. Independent reviewers (like Dr. Lanka and others) have repeatedly pointed this out. The claim of cytopathic effect (CPE) becomes meaningless if antibiotics and other toxins are causing cell death regardless of viral presence.

________________________________________

> “What would you consider independent confirmation and how do you know there isn't independent confirmation in every Clinical Trial? Lastly, conflict of interest doesn't mean there's a lack of scientific proof.”

Independent confirmation means replicated results by parties with no financial stake in the outcome. Nearly all trials are funded, conducted, and data-controlled by the sponsor company. Peer review doesn’t equal replication. And conflict of interest doesn’t automatically invalidate results—but it should make us cautious. Especially when the same companies are shielded from liability and profit from mandates.

________________________________________

> “Again, how do you know all experiments aren't conducting variables?”

Because if they were, the foundational experiments in virology wouldn’t rely on co-factors known to kill cells. You can’t declare “virus caused the damage” if you didn’t isolate it as the only variable. That’s basic logic. And yet, the official papers don’t do this—they assume the virus is the culprit, even when the toxin-laced soup is never properly controlled for.

________________________________________

> “Your logic doesn't stand up to scrutiny... millions of people have gotten vaccines without issue.”

That’s a sweeping generalization. Millions also report adverse effects—from myocarditis to neurological issues—and many cases go unreported. The VAERS system is underutilized, and whistleblowers have documented suppression of post-marketing data. Anecdotes of survival don’t erase real harm. “Most people were fine” isn’t a scientific defense—it’s a political one.

If you want to understand why so many of us no longer “trust the science,” I strongly recommend watching Vax III: The Final Chapter. It’s the most recent documentary in the series, and it presents heart-wrenching, firsthand stories of vaccine injury and death—stories that the mainstream media and public health authorities go out of their way to suppress. The fact that films like this are shadow-banned, smeared, or buried by search algorithms tells you everything you need to know about who controls the narrative—and what they’re desperate to hide.

________________________________________

> “How would a technician introduce a virus (pure form) into a healthy host? Are you saying unless they inject a host with a syringe full of virus, the study is flawed?”

Yes—if you claim a purified virus causes a disease, you need to show it. You purify the virus, confirm its presence, and introduce it to a healthy organism to see if it causes the same illness—without additives or other confounding agents. That’s what Koch’s postulates require. And no, I haven’t reviewed every experiment—but I’ve reviewed many of the foundational ones—and they fall far short of that standard.

________________________________________

> “Let me guess, they all support your views huh?”

Actually, many started within the system—trained virologists, pathologists, molecular biologists. They supported the mainstream view until they looked deeper and found cracks in the foundation. Dismissing dissenting scientists as fringe simply because their conclusions differ isn’t scientific—it’s tribal.

________________________________________

> “You can't say cloning a sheep is not possible without proving it through some scientific method.”

Agreed—but I’m not saying cloning is impossible. I’m saying the evidence for viruses causing disease is insufficient and flawed. That’s not denying possibility—it’s rejecting poor proof. You don’t get to keep your claim if the only thing propping it up is a shaky method. “You can’t disprove it” is not a scientific defense.

________________________________________

> “You kinda do [need to fly the plane] if you're going to dictate what is bad policy.”

No—what I need to do is analyze whether the policy was built on faulty logic, inadequate data, or perverse incentives. That’s entirely within the realm of public reasoning. Expertise should inform policy—not shield it from scrutiny.

________________________________________

> “You can challenge foundations all you like… Unless you offer a viable alternative, your critique has limited impact.”

That’s a common deflection. One doesn’t need to offer a new religion to point out that the old one is collapsing. Do I have alternative theories? Sure: environmental toxicity, nutritional factors, emotional stress, and cellular responses to trauma are far more plausible in many cases than the invisible invader model. But the first step is to challenge the broken framework. Otherwise, we’re just patching a sinking ship.

________________________________________

Bottom line:

You believe the system is flawed, but basically sound. I believe it’s fundamentally broken—built on assumptions, upheld by circular logic, and protected by dogma. I’m not afraid to challenge it. If we truly valued science, we’d welcome that challenge, not try to discredit it with appeals to consensus, credentials, or institutional tradition.