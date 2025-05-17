Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
10h

He owned you, but you made a valiant effort and it was a lively and entertaining exchange. With the continuing development of new anti-viral medications many diseases caused by viral infections are now being brought under control by allopathic medicine. The question of the purported efficacy and safety of vaccines is a separate issue.Although Wikipedia is not acceptable to cite in an academic journal, it's a good starting point in an informal exchange. The primary sources cited in the reference list can always be checked, or the absence of references noted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture