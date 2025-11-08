If you’ve grown weary of bloated historical dramas that stretch into ten parts, Death by Lightning is the antidote—a lean, four-episode dive into one of America’s strangest and most tragic presidential stories. Netflix’s new limited series dramatizes the 1881 assassination of President James A. Garfield, while exploring the unlikely redemption of his vice president, Chester A. Arthur, and the mad obsession of his assassin, Charles Guiteau.

What makes the show tick is its attention to the human detail beneath the history. Michael Shannon’s Garfield radiates intellect and reluctant decency—the scholar dragged into power. Nick Offerman’s Arthur is a revelation: a party hack with imperial muttonchops and a wardrobe that could outshine Oscar Wilde, slowly realizing that the office he never sought demands a conscience he never expected to find. And Hamish Linklater’s Guiteau is haunting—a delusional drifter whose divine “mission” curdles into murder.

The production design and casting are exceptional. These actors look uncannily like their real-life counterparts, from Garfield’s weary eyes to Arthur’s resplendent sideburns. Every gaslit corridor and smoky parlor feels pulled straight from the Gilded Age, thick with ambition, corruption, and heat.

Naturally, Netflix can’t resist some embellishment. The dialogue occasionally veers into modern phrasing—at moments you half expect someone to say “optics.” And a few scenes, like the invented meeting between Garfield’s wife and Guiteau in prison, are pure fantasy. Still, the series holds remarkably close to Candice Millard’s Destiny of the Republic, the biography that inspired it.

The subplots are deliciously strange. Guiteau’s stint in the Oneida “free love” commune (yes, that was real) adds a note of cracked utopianism. The Republican convention, where Garfield’s nomination emerges from chaos, plays like a 19th-century political thriller. And Arthur’s quiet moral awakening—his rejection of corruption, his embrace of reform—gives the series its unexpected heart.

And blessedly, it’s only four episodes—concise, propulsive, and free of the filler that plagues most prestige dramas.

Verdict: Death by Lightning isn’t perfect, but it’s beautifully acted, elegantly staged, and surprisingly moving. Watch it for the history lesson, stay for the sideburns—and witness how one man’s bullet, one man’s guilt, and one man’s redemption reshaped a nation.

(Streaming now on Netflix.)