The Trump administration’s decision to install an “emergency commissioner” over Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department has triggered a lawsuit from the city’s leadership. On the surface, the federal action is a response to escalating crime, entrenched homeless encampments, and residents’ frustration over public safety. National Guard deployments and visible cleanups have won quiet approval from many locals.

But the city’s almost entirely African-American political leadership has responded with open defiance. The legal filings emphasize home rule and constitutional autonomy, but beneath that is something far more personal — a reaction rooted in the legacy of slavery and Reconstruction. In those eras, African Americans had little to no political control, and law enforcement power was wielded almost exclusively by outside authorities. For many Black leaders in D.C., this federal “takeover” feels like history repeating itself: a symbolic stripping of power and a public reminder that, in the nation’s capital, their authority can be suspended at will.

Yet there’s a self-destructive element to this posture. By framing the takeover primarily as an act of racial humiliation — rather than as a response to measurable failures in crime control, education, and governance — D.C.’s leadership sidesteps an honest reckoning with its own deficits. That avoidance leaves the very conditions that spurred the takeover festering. More dangerously, by treating any federal intervention as illegitimate, leaders risk creating a vacuum in which anti-police sentiment hardens, discipline breaks down, and militant factions gain room to operate.

This is not just about wounded pride. In practice, rejecting outside help without offering effective solutions of their own allows violent crime to remain unchecked, erodes public confidence in leadership, and emboldens the most dangerous elements within the city. The result is a vicious cycle: instability justifies further federal oversight, which in turn deepens resentment — all while ordinary residents are caught between symbolic politics and the reality of unsafe streets.

In D.C., symbolism has always been powerful. But when symbolism outweighs results, it can leave the city vulnerable not just to humiliation, but to the very chaos its leaders claim to oppose.