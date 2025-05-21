Jeff Childers is one of the few attorneys in America with the guts to go head-to-head with the public health-industrial complex.

In his latest Coffee & COVID newsletter, he recounts a dramatic courtroom moment: a federal judge seemed to signal openness to letting Childers’ lawsuit against the PREP Act proceed—something no other court has done.

For those unfamiliar, the PREP Act is the 2005 law that grants sweeping liability immunity to vaccine manufacturers, doctors, hospitals, and others for harms allegedly caused during a declared public health emergency. In return, injured parties get shuffled into a secretive administrative process known as the CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program), which has paid out almost nothing despite a tidal wave of post-COVID injuries.

Childers is arguing that this setup is unconstitutional—particularly on the grounds of substantive due process, a doctrine that says the government cannot infringe on certain fundamental rights no matter how tidy the paperwork.

The hearing was fiery. The judge grilled both sides and even cracked a joke at the expense of the CICP. But then came the lightning bolt: the judge mused aloud that Childers’ substantive due process argument might be viable. If that holds, the case could become a landmark.

You can read Childers’ full account here:

👉 “Blind Justice” – Coffee & COVID, May 21, 2025

Here’s the deeper problem I raised in response to Childers’ piece:

Jeff, credit where due—you’ve shown rare tenacity in challenging the PREP Act, and your courtroom account reads like a legal thriller. But here’s what I think still isn’t being grappled with: this isn’t just a legal fight. It’s a scientific one. And the science at the heart of it is built on sand. If you accept the basic germ theory framework—that viruses exist, infect, and cause disease—then the government’s emergency response begins to look rational, even necessary. From that view, the PREP Act isn’t an overreach—it’s a shield to ensure a rapid response during a "deadly pandemic." Once you concede that ground, you’re arguing about implementation, not justification. You're on their turf, where they write the rules—and stack the deck. But what if the entire virology paradigm is a speculative house of cards? What if there was no novel pathogen to begin with—just faulty PCRs, rebranded illnesses, and media-fueled panic? Then the PREP Act isn't just excessive; it's a premeditated fraud, protecting profiteers behind a wall of pseudoscience. The constitutional violations become clearer because the public health rationale collapses. That’s where the real leverage lies—not in navigating their model, but dismantling it. Because if the “emergency” was a myth, then every emergency power—including the PREP Act—is a lie built on a lie. You’re fighting the good fight. But if you want to win, it’s time to stop swinging at branches and start striking at the root.

Conclusion:

Childers deserves praise for his courage and skill. But if we want real accountability, we must challenge the premise—not just the policy. As long as the courtroom debate operates inside the virology bubble, true justice will remain out of reach. Victory will require more than clever lawyering. It will require breaking the spell of scientific dogma itself.