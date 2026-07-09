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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
Jul 9

How did Mr. Crow die? I’ve seen the trend just a hunch some type of pulmonary poisoning. I mean infection.

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
8d

Lots of analysis of Polio in the book, "Turtles All The Way Down"

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