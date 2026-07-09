Many people in the medical freedom movement know the names of Tom Cowan, Mark and Sam Bailey, Jessica Hockett, and Mike Stone. Fewer remember David Crowe.

Crowe, who died unexpectedly in 2020, was a Canadian researcher, engineer, writer, and host of The Infectious Myth podcast. He spent years examining accepted narratives surrounding infectious disease, vaccination, HIV, and public health. Whether one agreed with his conclusions or not, he had an engineer’s habit of returning to original documents rather than relying on textbook summaries or historical consensus.

Around 2015, after reading an early manuscript of his work on polio, I began corresponding with David by email. As someone without a scientific background, I found parts of his statistical analysis difficult to follow, so I repeatedly asked him to explain his reasoning in plain English. He was remarkably patient and generous with his time, never dismissing what must have seemed like elementary questions.

Over the next two years we exchanged emails about the original Salk vaccine field trial, the history of polio, and the evidence that convinced him the standard narrative simply didn’t add up.

His manuscript eventually became a chapter entitled “Polio, Paralysis and Pesticides.”

Whether readers ultimately agree with his conclusions or not, I think his arguments deserve to be understood fairly rather than caricatured.

Looking Beyond the Textbook Story

Most of us were taught a straightforward history of polio. A dangerous virus swept through the country, Jonas Salk developed an effective vaccine, millions were vaccinated, and the disease virtually disappeared.

Crowe believed each step in that narrative deserved closer scrutiny. Rather than beginning with vaccines, he started by asking whether the behavior of the disease itself really fit the model of an infectious virus. As he sifted through decades of medical literature, he became convinced that many of the historical facts were surprisingly difficult to reconcile with the accepted explanation.

The Puzzle of Seasonality

One of the first things that caught Crowe’s attention was the remarkable seasonality of polio epidemics. Major outbreaks consistently appeared during late summer and early autumn before fading away for the remainder of the year.

If polio were spread primarily by person-to-person transmission, he wondered why it would almost disappear for much of the year while infected people remained in the population. In his view, this striking seasonal pattern had never received a satisfactory explanation within the infectious model.

Instead, Crowe noticed that the timing closely paralleled agricultural spraying and fruit harvest season. That observation became the starting point for an entirely different hypothesis.

Why Didn’t It Spread Through Families?

Another feature Crowe considered difficult to explain was the apparent rarity of multiple paralytic cases within the same household. Reviewing historical reports, he found that most families experienced only a single case, even though parents and siblings lived in constant close contact with the affected child.

If polio were highly contagious, he argued, one might expect family clusters to be much more common. Instead, many outbreaks appeared to consist largely of isolated cases.

To Crowe, this pattern pointed more toward an environmental exposure than a disease readily transmitted from person to person.

The Pesticide Hypothesis

Crowe credited much of this line of investigation to researcher Jim West. Their hypothesis was that the dramatic increase in agricultural pesticides during the first half of the twentieth century—particularly after World War II—could better explain the rise in paralytic illness than a contagious virus alone.

They argued that these chemicals were capable of damaging the nervous system and producing illnesses diagnosed as polio. As the use of some pesticides declined, so too did the major epidemics. Crowe believed that this timeline fit the historical record better than the vaccination timeline usually presented in textbooks.

The Statistical Anomalies That Troubled Him

The most controversial part of Crowe’s research involved the celebrated 1954 Salk vaccine field trial, often regarded as one of medicine’s greatest triumphs.

After carefully studying the original report, Crowe believed several statistical results simply did not make sense. His concern centered on the different groups of children who participated in the study: those who received the vaccine, those who received placebo injections, those who received no injections at all, and smaller groups who failed to complete the series.

One result immediately stood out to him. Children who received placebo injections experienced substantially more paralytic polio than children who received no injections whatsoever. Crowe regarded this as a serious anomaly. If the placebo consisted essentially of an inert solution, why should placebo recipients have fared significantly worse than children who were never injected?

Could Misclassification Have Changed the Outcome?

Crowe was careful not to claim that someone had necessarily fabricated data. Instead, he emphasized the enormous logistical challenge of conducting such a trial in the pre-computer era.

Nearly two million children participated. There were no electronic databases, no computerized record systems, and generally no Social Security numbers for children. Researchers had to identify participants using names, schools, classrooms, and handwritten records. Under those circumstances, Crowe believed that even a surprisingly small number of misclassified cases could dramatically influence the final results because confirmed paralytic cases were relatively rare.

As he explained to me in one email:

“...even a small number of errors could have a huge impact... Even misallocated 10 or 20 cases could completely sway the results.”

He went on to suggest that if enough cases had been inadvertently—or deliberately—assigned to the placebo group instead of the vaccinated group, the apparent effectiveness of the vaccine could have been greatly exaggerated. In his view, only a few dozen disputed cases might have transformed what looked like an ordinary result into what became celebrated as a medical miracle.

Laboratory Confirmation

Another issue Crowe repeatedly raised was laboratory confirmation. He noted that many reported paralytic cases in the trial were not laboratory confirmed. He questioned why the investigators never presented a separate analysis using only confirmed cases, believing that such an analysis might have substantially weakened the statistical significance of the reported vaccine benefit.

Our Conversations

Throughout our correspondence I repeatedly asked David to simplify his arguments because I genuinely wanted to understand them. At one point I even wondered whether pesticides might somehow trigger viruses rather than directly causing disease.

He gently corrected me.

“I don’t think we need to talk about a virus at all,” he wrote. “There’s lots of evidence that polio is not viral.” He again pointed to the rarity of multiple family cases, the timing of epidemics, and what he regarded as the failure of the vaccination timeline to explain the disappearance of the epidemic.

Remembering David Crowe

David Crowe never asked readers to accept his conclusions on authority. He wanted people to examine the original documents, question long-held assumptions, and think critically about evidence that had largely been forgotten.

Whether history ultimately vindicates his interpretation remains a matter of debate. But researchers like David Crowe perform an invaluable service by revisiting primary sources and asking difficult questions that most people never think to ask.

I still miss our correspondence. He never talked down to me, despite my lack of scientific training, and he always encouraged me to keep asking questions. In an age when genuine curiosity is often dismissed as heresy, that may be the most enduring legacy he left behind.