As headlines trumpet the news that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may face charges for allegedly lying to Congress about nursing home deaths, the mainstream narrative continues its familiar sleight of hand. The outrage is focused not on the morality of what Cuomo did, but rather on whether he fudged the numbers. But if you accept the virus-as-killer premise, you’ve already lost the plot. Because the true scandal wasn’t the data manipulation—it was the system-wide abuse of the elderly, justified by a house-of-cards theory of invisible contagion.

Let’s rewind to March 2020. Cuomo’s health department issued a directive mandating that nursing homes accept hospital discharges labeled “COVID-positive”—based on PCR testing that was never designed to diagnose illness, let alone confirm transmissible infection. There was no evidence that these residents posed a threat to others. What existed was a myth: that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people could unleash a chain-reaction of death just by walking through the door. It was a theory with no basis in empirical science, but it became the gospel of the new pandemic priesthood.

But this wasn’t the only problem. At the same time, nursing home residents were cut off from family, clergy, and even independent advocates. This wasn’t infection control—it was enforced abandonment. Deprived of human contact, many simply gave up. Failure to thrive, depression, and despair swept through these facilities, accelerating the deaths of people already vulnerable. Yet these tragedies were still swept into the statistical black hole labeled “COVID deaths”—a designation as vague as it was politically convenient.

Now, years later, we’re told that the crime worth prosecuting is a false statement to Congress. That Cuomo may have misrepresented his involvement in a July 2020 health department report that downplayed the number of deaths tied to his March directive. But what that report did—exclude nursing home residents who died in hospitals—is not just misleading. It’s theatrical misdirection, a magician’s trick designed to shift attention away from the policies themselves.

And let’s not forget the treatments. Labeling someone “COVID-positive” triggered protocolized interventions—from forced isolation to sedation to ventilator use, even when those measures were neither needed nor safe. There were also disturbing reports of DNR orders added to charts without consent. The phrase for this isn’t public health—it’s iatrogenic harm: death caused by medical intervention.

And through it all, Cuomo polished his halo. He sold a book about his “leadership” during the crisis. He gave daily briefings soaked in self-congratulation. He accepted an Emmy. While elderly New Yorkers died alone behind locked doors, Cuomo cashed a $5 million advance.

So now, we get the spectacle of a possible indictment—not for the deaths, not for the policies, not for the isolation and suffering—but for lying about who ghostwrote a report. That’s not justice. That’s ritual scapegoating designed to keep the virus myth intact and the real questions off the table.

Because if we looked too closely, we’d have to confront a chilling truth: that the state, in lockstep with a panicked medical establishment, implemented policies that hastened death, stripped dignity, and called it science. Cuomo may go down for a technicality. But unless we put the whole paradigm on trial—the fraudulent testing, the contagion myth, the dehumanizing protocols—then the system that enabled this will remain not only intact, but ready for an encore.