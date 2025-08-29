For years, we’ve been told to “trust the science.” But what happens when the science itself is built on shaky ground?

One of the biggest cracks in the COVID story is the way the alleged virus, SARS-CoV-2, was said to be “proven.” Scientists observed something called the cytopathic effect—cells dying in a dish—and declared it was caused by the virus. But here’s the problem: those experiments were anything but pure.

The cells were already mixed with fetal bovine serum from cow blood, antibiotics, and Vero cells from monkey kidneys. Any of those ingredients can kill cells. That’s not isolation. That’s contamination.

And yet, the world was locked down on the basis of these contaminated experiments.

To help drive this point home, I’ve drafted a short commercial-style script. Here’s how it would play out on screen:

Draft Script

Opening Title (on screen):

COVID SCIENCE: DID THE EXPERTS GET IT WRONG?

(black background, bold white text)

Narrator:

“Scientists claimed they proved the SARS-CoV-2 virus by showing how it destroyed cells in a lab dish.”

(visual: news-style headline or anchor, then close-up of microscope footage showing cells shriveling)

Narrator:

“But those cells weren’t pure. They were mixed with fetal bovine serum, antibiotics, and Vero cells from monkey kidneys. Any of those can kill cells. That’s contamination.”

(visual: diagram of a petri dish with labels: ‘Fetal bovine serum,’ ‘Antibiotics,’ ‘Vero cells’ — each highlighted as mentioned)

Narrator:

“To prove a virus, it must be isolated — separated from everything else. That was never done for SARS-CoV-2.”

(visual: split screen — left side “SARS-CoV-2?” with a question mark, right side lists the contaminants)

Narrator:

“Yet the world was locked down for COVID-19… based on contaminated experiments.”

(visual: montage of masked crowds, closed shops, empty playgrounds, lockdown headlines)

Closing Text (on screen):

Contamination isn’t proof. SARS-CoV-2 was never isolated.

(black screen, bold text)

Narrator (final tagline):

“The so-called experts aren’t always right. How can we trust the science… if the science is all wrong?”

(visual: text fades to black)

That’s the core script. About 30 seconds, simple enough for anyone to follow, with strong visuals to underline each claim.

💬 I’d love your suggestions:

Should it hammer harder on the lab ingredients ?

Or should the ending lean more on the arrogance of experts and the danger of blind trust?

Let me know what tweaks you’d make — the goal is to make this impossible to ignore.