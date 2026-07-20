Thanks to one extraordinarily generous subscriber, 36 orphaned children in Punjab are getting a little relief from the brutal summer heat.

For those of you who are new to my newsletter, over the past year I’ve been helping Mariam, a remarkable 21-year-old Christian woman in Punjab, Pakistan. Despite coming from a family of very modest means, Mariam began taking in children who had been begging on the streets. What started with seven children eventually grew into a home for 36 boys and girls, each with a heartbreaking story of abandonment, poverty, or the loss of their parents.

This week brought some wonderful news.

The video below begins with Mariam’s brother, Sabir, picking up one of the new air coolers at a local store. If you look carefully, you’ll catch a glimpse of the rickshaw that transported the coolers back to the children’s home. (It’s only on screen for a second or two—freeze the video if you want to spot it!)

The next scene is my favorite.

The children gather excitedly in the courtyard around the coolers, laughing and reaching out to feel the stream of cool air. Afterward, the units were moved into their sleeping quarters, where they’ll provide relief during the hottest part of the day and through the night.

None of this would have happened without the generosity of one subscriber, Frontera Lupita, who donated $400. Her gift covered both air coolers and the transportation costs to bring them to the orphanage.

Thank you, Christina. Your kindness has made a real difference in the lives of these children.

You’ll also see photos of another special treat your generosity made possible: fresh mangoes for all the children. For many of them, fruit like this is an uncommon luxury.

One other benefit of Christina’s gift is that the remaining $40 will help cover this month’s salary for the nanny who cooks, cleans, and watches over the children every day. I normally contribute $40 each month toward her wages, while Mariam contributes another $32 from her own family’s limited income. Having that expense covered this month is a tremendous help.

A Small Gift for My Readers

Several people have asked for more information about the children and their daily lives.

To that end, I’ve put together a free commemorative PDF featuring photographs of many of the children, along with short captions telling a little of their story and how your support has changed their lives.

You can download it here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/biewkjizjth9vn9qj86ml/Help-These-Orphans-from-Punjab-Pakistan_20260719_012653_0000.pdf?rlkey=04h2nkx7hp92t01d40s90j4ad&st=co592yy1&dl=0

I hope it gives you a better sense of who these children are. They are no longer anonymous faces. They’re individuals with names, personalities, hopes, and dreams.

Looking Toward the Future

As grateful as I am for everyone’s generosity, I’ve been thinking about something even more important: How can this project eventually become more self-sustaining?

One idea I’ve been considering is purchasing a used, non-electric sewing machine and hiring a local seamstress to teach the older girls how to sew dresses, shirts, and pants.

If they developed those skills, perhaps they could eventually produce clothing to sell wholesale to local merchants. It wouldn’t happen overnight, and it may or may not prove practical. At this point it’s simply an idea.

But I like the thought of moving beyond charity toward opportunity.

Helping children survive is essential. Helping them develop skills that allow them to support themselves as adults may be even more important.

We’ll see where that road leads.

For now, though, I’m simply grateful.

Grateful to Mariam for refusing to walk past children everyone else ignored.

Grateful to Frontera for making these air coolers possible.

And grateful to all of you who have followed this journey, offered encouragement, asked thoughtful questions, and, in many cases, lent a helping hand.

Sometimes changing the world doesn’t begin with governments or giant charities.

Sometimes it begins with one person deciding that one child matters.