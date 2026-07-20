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Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
3d

This is such a wonderful testimony and proof of how lives can be soooo changed with direct funds, rather than going through some organisation that takes 90% of donated monies. Turf, this is truly remarkable! It is a stream that started with Mariam and you chose to help and let others know. God bless you! The sewing machine sounds like a great idea and others may have good ideas too. You are one of a kind!

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Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
3d

What other things can girls do in that environment? Sewing, cooking, cleaning, teaching, selling wares... Yes, please every compassionate heart help these worthy children in any way possible! Can't you see their faces when they get A MANGO OR BANANA?... Much less beautiful air coolers to make their lives more comfortable in a difficult environment?!!! And God bless Frontera Lupita for making this possible!

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