With the very recent death of Robert Redford, it feels timely to spotlight his directorial debut, Ordinary People (1980). This review, written a little more than two years ago, looks back at the Oscar-winning family drama that established Redford as a filmmaker of substance. While the film’s reputation is monumental, I ultimately landed at a 7/10—respecting its craftsmanship and emotional intensity while noting some predictable beats.

Turfseer

Feb 20, 2024

7/10

Spoilers

For his directorial debut, Robert Redford made a commendable choice in adapting Judith Guest's 1976 novel, "Ordinary People." The narrative delves into the profound struggles of a family grappling with the accidental drowning of their older teenage son, providing an intense and captivating chronicle.



Set against the backdrop of a wealthy Chicago suburb, the focal point is Conrad Jarrett (Timothy Hutton), the younger son who has recently returned home following a four-month stint in a psychiatric hospital after a suicide attempt. The weight of guilt from his brother Buck's tragic drowning during a sailing accident exacerbates Conrad's internal and external struggles with depression. While the denouement of catharsis and spiritual awakening is foreseeable, "Ordinary People" transcends the realm of daytime soap opera, skillfully portraying the family dynamics and the transformative journey of overcoming agonizing despair.



Conrad's father, Calvin (Donald Sutherland), tiptoes on a delicate balance between support and enabling, fearing his son's potential self-harm. Caught between Conrad and his mother Beth (Mary Tyler Moore), who not only denies her emotions but also pins blame on the surviving son for the accident, Calvin faces an emotionally charged predicament.



Some internet posters found it challenging to accept Beth's rejection of Conrad, as conventional wisdom would suggest a parent clinging to the surviving child after such a loss. However, the revelation that Buck was Beth's favorite hints at underlying family dynamics preceding the tragic accident. Speculating further, the film subtly touches on the possibility of unconscious, complex emotions within families, suggesting that Beth may have harbored unconscious incestuous feelings toward the elder son, potentially contributing to Conrad's repressed anger and Calvin's eventual decision to dissolve his marriage to Beth.



The film's success is further highlighted in its exploration of Conrad's recovery through therapeutic sessions with psychologist Dr. Berger (Judd Hirsch). Hirsch delivers a standout performance as the pragmatic practitioner who skillfully encourages his patients to open up, earning praise from therapists nationwide as an exemplary model.



Mary Tyler Moore shines in her role as Beth, portraying the mother who strives to maintain an illusion of perfection and a desire to return to normalcy. Despite Conrad's suicide attempt, Beth's response is far from sympathetic, bordering on embarrassment. The film skillfully navigates the tense relationship between mother and son, culminating in memorable confrontations that expose Beth's emotional fragility.



As Conrad attempts to reintegrate into normal life by dating high school student Jeanine (Elizabeth McGovern), his internal struggles persist. Learning of a friend's suicide from the psychiatric hospital pushes him to the brink. A pivotal scene with Dr. Berger becomes the turning point, leading to Conrad's epiphany and catharsis, freeing him from self-blame and enabling forgiveness towards his mother.



Simultaneously, the parents' relationship deteriorates after a heated argument during a visit to Beth's brother in Texas. Beth's emotional withdrawal persists, prompting Calvin to express his loveless sentiments. The result: Beth leaves Calvin and Conrad, returning to her family in Texas.



It was a significant misjudgment to categorize Timothy Hutton as Best Supporting Actor, as his role in no way plays a supporting part. The assumption that a young actor might not secure the Best Actor Oscar was, in retrospect, a sorrowful miscalculation. Hutton did win the Best Supporting Actor award, but there is a strong argument that he deserved consideration and triumph in the Best Actor category.



"Ordinary People" may follow a predictable trajectory in the lead character's triumph over depression, but its intricate portrayal of characters like the icy mother and no-nonsense, pragmatic therapist provides enough twists and turns to keep the audience thoroughly engrossed.