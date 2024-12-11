Before spending 30 years as a Probation Officer with the NYC Department of Probation, I worked briefly with the Department of Correction in their Applicant Investigation Unit. That experience inspired me to write and record "C.O. Cool" in 1988—a song about a Correction Officer striving to de-escalate tensions in a city jail.

Recently, I felt it was time to revisit and breathe new life into the track. Using AI, I isolated my original vocals and enhanced them by layering in my current vocals. I also added a female background singer and created an entirely new arrangement to give the song a fresh and modern edge.

Check out the lyrics here:

C.O. Cool

Gonna tell you a story that's not been told

'bout a man who's worth his weight in gold

The man in question is not for sale

'Cause he believes in justice

working in the jail

He knows all about the prison scene

the bodies there, they're really mean

He walks on the dorm past the brothers rappin

then says hello to the dep and the captain

He's the man you go to if you're in a fix

'Specially if there's trouble in C-76

Inmates like him, he's the man they dig

'Specially when he's cool, down at the Brig

Back on Riker's, he holds the key

Keeping cool in the North Facility

In the woman's house they dream of crack

but they stop those dreams

when Cool gets back

Chorus: The warden knows that he's no fool

That's what they call him, C.O. Cool

Now here's a story about C.O. Cool

Everything he learned, didn't learn in school

He told all the brothers 'bout how to keep quiet

And that's how he prevented a full-scale riot

C.O. Cool one day he got wary

Inmate came back from the Commissary

Inmate wasn't cool, shouted "stole my cash"

Cool just said, "Man don't get rash"

But another officer his name was Tough

In the day room he was acting kinda of rough

Officer you know, was way off course

started to use excessive force

Officer shouted, "you don't rate...

we're gonna send your ass directly upstate

Or maybe we’ll send you south of the border

if you start refusing, my direct order...

Chorus: The warden knows that he's no fool

That's what they call him, C.O.Cool

Inmate didn't like this C.O. Tough

so he started acting really gruff

his actions weren't at all in vogue

Officer said, "Call for the probe"

Probe and Response Team

came right away

Officer said, "we'll put you away"

But Cool came in and said,

"Quit this cheatin...

we don't want anymore of these beatings."

C.O. Cool may I have your attention

Put this body 'way in preventive detention

And C.O. Tough, start moving your feet

We'll transfer you to headquarters

on Centre Street

So Cool stopped a riot once again

Commissioner said, we give you a ten

Commissioner issued, a new important rule

Everybody listen to C.O. Cool

Chorus: The warden knows that he's no fool

That's what they call him, C.O.Cool

Coda: C.O. Cool, nobody's fool, etc.