Clean Water, Dirty Agency
Why It’s Time to Dismantle the CDC — and Salvage What’s Worth Saving
Something strange happens when you hear that the CDC just fired its entire division dedicated to monitoring environmental toxins, cancer clusters, and childhood lead exposure.
You pause — because, as someone who probably doesn’t trust the CDC farther than you could launch a Fauci bobblehead, you’re torn. On one hand, the CDC deserves a housecleaning with industrial-strength bleach. On the other, what kind of country fires the scientists tracking 4,500 cases of lead poisoning in children?
But here’s the problem: even when the CDC does something good, it’s tainted. Not just bureaucratically — philosophically. It became the public face of COVID-era deception: mandates without evidence, pharma cheerleading, and gaslighting on a national scale. And once trust is broken that badly, you can’t patch it. You start over.
🛑 Don’t Reform the CDC. Retire It.
It’s tempting to talk about “reform” — but that’s exactly how we get fooled again. The CDC is no longer a public health agency in the eyes of millions. It’s a brand — and that brand is toast. Trying to rescue good programs inside it is like trying to restore one clean room in Chernobyl.
Here’s the smarter move:
🔹 Create a new, independent agency that inherits only the essential, non-political infrastructure functions.
Let’s call it the Public Health Infrastructure Authority (PHIA) — or something equally unglamorous. Its job? Not jabs. Not behavioral manipulation. Not narrative management. Just clean water, environmental monitoring, toxic exposure investigation, and sanitation. The boring, vital, life-saving stuff that doesn’t make headlines — but keeps people alive.
🧪 But Wait — Isn’t RFK Jr. Saving the CDC?
According to him, yes. According to reality, no.
Bobby recently claimed in a Senate hearing that his administration had boots on the ground in Milwaukee addressing lead exposure. Problem is, the team he’s referring to doesn’t exist anymore. Even CDC leadership admits they were axed. No boots. No ground.
What we’re seeing from RFK is classic misdirection: symbolic wins (like tweaking COVID vax recommendations for kids) offered up while programs that actually matter quietly die. And don’t forget — the administration just handed $500 million to the Universal Flu Vaccine project. Because what better way to protect kids from lead exposure than inventing another vaccine?
💩 The Sewage Smokescreen
Take Lowndes County, Alabama. Children playing in yards filled with raw sewage. A federal program meant to address the crisis? Cancelled — because it was deemed “illegal DEI.”
Now, I have my issues with DEI — especially its weaponized, culture-war packaging. But if the words “diversity” or “equity” are now used to shut down sanitation programs for poor Black communities, we’re in more than a messaging crisis — we’re in a moral one.
If public health means anything, it should start with the ability to flush your toilet without it backing up into your living room.
🛠️ A New Framework: Public Health Without Political Baggage
Here’s what a post-CDC health infrastructure agency should look like:
No ties to vaccine development or pharma contracting.
No pandemic surveillance powers.
No behavior-modification initiatives.
Just clean air, clean water, toxic exposure tracking, and rapid environmental crisis response.
It should report not to HHS, but to a citizen-elected board or an independent ombudsman agency — one with subpoena power and radical transparency requirements. Every decision, every expenditure, every public health alert — published in plain English, and archived for accountability.
You want to rebuild trust? Start there.
🧬 The Real “Universal Protection”
Ironically, the best “universal vaccine” we ever had wasn’t made in a lab. It was called modern sanitation. It ended cholera, typhus, typhoid, and a dozen other plagues long before Big Pharma figured out how to extract mRNA from the magic beans.
We don’t need more high-tech inoculations from unelected technocrats with patents to protect. We need ditch diggers, soil testers, and plumbers who work in daylight.
Let the CDC go. Build something better. And next time the sewage backs up — make sure someone’s actually answering the phone.
I'll go one better. Let each state have its own agency that handles those types of issues. I'm sure most have them, so we've had a duplication of overseeing, or whatever.
No use having the feds in our business, whether or not they have integrity. And we know more than we want to, that they don't.
So much needs dismantling, at all government levels. After all this time it all grew while we were busy living our lives.
That's a brilliant idea. However it should go further. For one thing, what is this thing called "public health"? What has the public got to do with my health? I decide what my health is about, not the public. Why have it at all? But yes, we need investigators and researchers to make sure the water is clean, and where it's coming from if it isn't, and that goes for the air and the soil. But this would take a lot to come down, because what about GMO's and pesticides as well? The beauty is, nature has a remedy for everything. Hemp can clean up toxic site and restore poor soils, while also being the raw material that can be used for thousands of industrial and domestic products such as building material (that's biodegradable!), insulation, fabric, paint, food, rope, panels for vehicles, fuel, medicine, wood, etc, etc. Hemp should be touted all the time because whatever petrochemicals can do, hemp can do better.