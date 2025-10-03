Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5h

lol! didn't imagine "da ponies" but jus' figgered on "predictions from on the ground" (i.e. from the here/now).... one'a mah fave-o-rite flicks is "Little Miss Marker" an' Lady Luck is also featured in mah fave-o-rite moosical! Likely this'll be an' old chestnut fer ya ;-)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub2k8peORcc

ps also a huge fan've hitch an' the amazin' Claude who did one purdy fine moosical himself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture