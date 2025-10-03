Claude Rains Prays For A Losing Horse
A Hitchcock tale of faith, mystery, and the odds we wager in life
As an inveterate horseplayer, my Substack handle Turfseer comes from two worlds I know well. Turf refers to thoroughbred grass racing—the kind of long-shot, high-drama contests where fortunes rise and fall with a single stride. And a seer is a predictor, the one who tries to see patterns where others see only chaos. In racing, as in life, it’s all about reading the odds and knowing when a gamble is worth the risk.
That brings me to a charming episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents I caught recently on MeTV. It aired in 1960 and stars the great Claude Rains as Father Charles Aylward, a priest whose little church has a leaky roof and no way to pay the $1,500 needed for repairs. Then something curious happens: a stranger begins making $10 donations to the collection plate—ten dollars being no small sum back then. The donations keep coming, quietly, steadily, until the priest can no longer ignore the mystery benefactor.
The donor is played by Ed Gardner, best known from Duffy’s Tavern. And as any Hitchcock devotee knows, a man who appears generous and unassuming may not be so simple after all. Eventually Father Aylward approaches him, and that’s where the real drama begins.
lol! didn't imagine "da ponies" but jus' figgered on "predictions from on the ground" (i.e. from the here/now).... one'a mah fave-o-rite flicks is "Little Miss Marker" an' Lady Luck is also featured in mah fave-o-rite moosical! Likely this'll be an' old chestnut fer ya ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub2k8peORcc
ps also a huge fan've hitch an' the amazin' Claude who did one purdy fine moosical himself!