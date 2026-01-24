CJ Hopkins’s new piece, The Golden Age of America Made Great Again, is framed as a warning to Americans who believe the current MAGA moment represents a real challenge to entrenched power. His central claim is simple, even if the language he uses to express it is not:

Nothing meaningful is happening—and nothing meaningful can happen.

According to Hopkins, nationalism, populism, border enforcement, and even the belief that elections or policy shifts might change anything are all illusions. MAGA, in his telling, is not resisting global power but acting out a role assigned to it. The global capitalist system remains firmly in control. The outcome is already decided. Anyone who thinks otherwise is drunk on fantasy.

That is the argument. It’s important to state it plainly, because disagreements about it are not misunderstandings or straw men—they are disagreements with the conclusion itself.

Hopkins has been making versions of this claim for years, including in his earlier essay The Godzilla Window. What’s new is not the thesis, but the intensity with which he now insists on it, and the contempt he directs at those who refuse to accept it.

Here’s where my criticism comes in.

If you tell people that:

resistance has already failed,

every political movement is a simulation,

every attempt to push back only strengthens the system,

and the final result is a “foregone conclusion,”

then you are not offering clarity. You are offering resignation.

In Hopkins’s framework, ordinary people have no real agency. MAGA supporters are “power-drunk” dupes. Liberals are hysterical technocrats. Everyone is playing a part in a show whose ending cannot be changed. The only position left is that of the observer—standing above the fray, explaining why all efforts are pointless.

That’s not insight. It’s demobilization.

This was the substance of my criticism last May, and it remains the substance of my criticism now. And it’s worth recalling how Hopkins responded when that criticism was first raised.

Rather than addressing the argument, he launched into a lengthy personal attack. Among other things, he wrote that I was a:

“passive-aggressive narcissistic control freak”

and described me as a “manipulative creep,” going on at length about the people in my personal life whom he imagined I was psychologically exploiting. None of this had anything to do with the points I raised about fatalism, agency, or political responsibility. It was pure character assassination.

That reaction matters, because it reveals something about how Hopkins now handles dissent.

In his new piece, he urges readers to rise above polarization, stop trading insults, and reflect calmly on “the bigger historical picture.” That’s a fine sentiment. But it rings hollow when disagreement with his worldview is met not with counter-argument, but with contempt—or with the suggestion that critics simply “don’t understand yet.”

There is a deeper irony here.

Hopkins has personally experienced real state repression. He has been investigated, prosecuted, and had his apartment raided over his writing. That experience rightly earned him credibility during the COVID era, when many others stayed silent. But it also makes his current insistence that resistance is futile especially puzzling.

If nothing can change…

If all opposition is already neutralized…

If outcomes are fixed in advance…

then what was the point of speaking out at all?

Rejecting Hopkins’s fatalism does not require believing in fairy tales about saviors or golden ages. It requires something much more modest: the belief that human beings still make choices, that power responds to pressure, and that telling people “it’s already over” is one of the most reliable ways to make sure it is.

Language matters. How we frame events matters. And when critique turns into resignation—when cynicism starts masquerading as wisdom—it stops challenging power and starts doing power’s work for it.

That is the disagreement. It was then. It is now.

So What’s Left?

What Hopkins wants—whether he’d admit it or not—is recognition for seeing through everything.

His position is essentially this: I am not fooled, and you are.

That is the payoff his argument delivers. Not a strategy. Not a warning that leads anywhere. Just the satisfaction of occupying the vantage point above the fray, explaining why every struggle is already lost.

So what is his proof that “everyone has been captured”?

First, assertion replaces evidence. He repeatedly declares that populism has been:

“captured, contained, and neutralized”

But this claim is unfalsifiable. If a movement fails, that proves capture. If it succeeds even partially, that also proves capture. Heads he wins, tails you lose.

Second, outcomes are treated as retroactive proof. In effect: because global capitalism still exists, all opposition must have been fake. Resistance is judged not by what it achieves or prevents, but by whether it topples the entire system at once. Anything short of total victory is dismissed as theater.

Third, abstraction replaces accountability. People, choices, pressure points, and contingencies vanish into “forces,” “systems,” and “evolutionary trajectories.” Everything becomes atmospheric. Nothing can be tested.

From these moves, Hopkins draws three blunt conclusions.

First:

“Notwithstanding everything that has happened over the last ten years, fundamentally, nothing has changed. The essential conflict remains the same, its outcome a foregone conclusion, now more than ever, actually.”

Second:

“Any actual potential it may have had to alter the evolutionary trajectory of the global-capitalist system has been extinguished.”

And third, for anyone who disagrees:

“Again, if you don’t understand what I’m talking about, that’s OK … you will in a few years.”

Which is not an argument. It’s a dismissal disguised as patience.

So yes—what’s left but nihilist credit?

This is the core problem I identified months ago, and it hasn’t changed. Hopkins offers no proof that resistance is impossible—only confidence. He offers no criteria by which resistance could ever count as real. And he offers no conclusions that lead anywhere except back to himself, observing.

That may feel sophisticated. It may even feel bracing.

But it is not insight. It is resignation—and it asks the reader to mistake that resignation for wisdom.