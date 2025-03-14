Introduction to C.J. Hopkins’ Essay on the Khalil Case

C.J. Hopkins’ latest essay, dripping with his signature brand of sarcasm and indignation, takes direct aim at what he sees as the relentless march of censorship and authoritarian overreach in the Western world. With his usual acerbic wit, he paints a picture of a dystopian reality where governments—particularly the U.S. under Donald Trump—are using vague accusations of “terrorist-aligned speech” to justify the suppression of political dissent. His focus in this piece is the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student, whom the Trump administration has allegedly targeted for deportation, not for any direct criminal act, but for speech deemed sympathetic to Hamas.

At the heart of Hopkins’ argument is a scathing critique of what he sees as the hypocrisy of the modern security state and the complicity of the so-called “Speech Police.” He suggests that those who once championed censorship under the guise of “misinformation” policing—whether on Covid, hate speech, or extremism—have now created the very tools Trump and his administration are wielding against Khalil. By blending biting satire with an impassioned defense of free expression, Hopkins raises critical questions about the limits of speech, the shifting definitions of extremism, and whether the crackdown on Khalil is truly about national security—or simply a convenient pretext for suppressing political opposition.

Challenging Hopkins’ Assumptions on Khalil’s Free Speech Case

C.J. Hopkins has positioned himself as a defender of free speech, vehemently criticizing the U.S. government’s planned deportation of Mahmoud Khalil as an authoritarian attack on dissent. His argument assumes that Khalil is being targeted solely for expressing pro-Palestinian or pro-Hamas views, likening this to historical examples where unpopular or extremist speech was nonetheless protected under the First Amendment. However, Hopkins’ claim rests on a critical assumption—that Khalil’s case is purely about speech and not about incitement to violence or material support for a terrorist organization. Without concrete evidence supporting this assumption, Hopkins risks turning a complex legal and national security issue into a simplistic free speech crusade.

Is Khalil Truly a Victim of Speech Suppression?

The fundamental question in Khalil’s case is whether his speech falls within protected advocacy or crosses into unprotected incitement or material support. The U.S. Supreme Court has long upheld the right to express extreme or offensive views, as seen in cases like Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), which protected KKK speech, and National Socialist Party of America v. Skokie (1977), which ruled that Nazi demonstrations could not be banned merely for their hateful content. If Khalil’s speech is nothing more than verbal or written expressions of support for Hamas, then Hopkins is justified in his outrage—such speech should be protected.

However, there is another possibility: if Khalil engaged in material support for Hamas, even in a non-violent way, his case falls under a different legal standard. Under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996 (AEDPA), offering any form of material aid—whether funds, logistical support, or coordination—to a designated foreign terrorist organization is illegal. This applies even if the support is directed toward non-violent activities. While this law has been controversial, it has been consistently upheld by the courts, and it distinguishes advocacy (which is protected) from tangible aid (which is not).

Hopkins' argument assumes without clear evidence that Khalil has not engaged in anything beyond speech. If Hopkins wants to claim that Khalil’s case is purely about censorship, he bears the burden of proving that there is no valid legal basis beyond mere expression. Otherwise, his argument is built on shaky ground.

Does Khalil’s Speech Cross the Legal Line?

Even if Khalil has not provided material support, another question remains: Was his speech merely ideological, or did it rise to the level of incitement? The Brandenburg ruling protects extremist speech so long as it does not incite “imminent lawless action.” If Khalil’s statements were explicit calls for violence—such as advocating for terrorist attacks or recruiting for Hamas—then his speech would fall outside of constitutional protection.

The Legal Gray Area of Incitement

While the Brandenburg ruling protects extremist speech unless it incites imminent lawless action, the interpretation of what qualifies as incitement remains a legal gray area. Even if Khalil did not explicitly tell students to harass Jewish classmates or occupy buildings illegally, his rhetoric might have indirectly encouraged such behavior. Courts have historically ruled that speech is protected even if it stirs unrest, unless it directly instructs people to break the law. The ACLU’s defense of neo-Nazis in Skokie (1977) and similar cases reaffirm that offensive speech is not incitement unless it includes a clear call for immediate illegal action.

However, this distinction is not always easy to apply in practice. If Khalil encouraged actions that could be reasonably interpreted as an immediate call to lawlessness—such as urging students to storm a building or intimidate others—his speech could cross the Brandenburg threshold. This is why Hopkins’ argument, while forceful, assumes too much. Without knowing the precise nature of Khalil’s speech, it is premature to declare his case an outright example of political persecution.

Skepticism Should Cut Both Ways

Hopkins has built much of his reputation on skepticism toward government overreach, particularly in the context of Covid-era censorship. His criticisms of state surveillance, corporate collusion in speech suppression, and the crackdown on dissenters were largely valid—many voices were unfairly silenced under the guise of fighting "misinformation." However, skepticism should apply in both directions.

If Hopkins is willing to question government motives, he should also be willing to question his own assumptions about Khalil’s case. He has taken the government’s worst intentions for granted while simultaneously assuming Khalil’s innocence without full access to the facts. This selective skepticism is intellectually inconsistent. Just as he demanded evidence when governments silenced Covid dissidents, he should demand evidence before concluding that Khalil is being targeted only for speech rather than potential involvement in illegal activity.

Conclusion: A Rush to Judgment

Hopkins may ultimately be correct that Khalil’s deportation is an unjust crackdown on free expression. However, he does not yet have the evidence to make that claim definitively. The burden of proof is not only on the government to justify its actions, but also on Hopkins to demonstrate that Khalil is nothing more than a victim of speech suppression. If there is evidence of incitement or material support, then this is not merely a free speech issue—it is a legal and national security matter.

Before Hopkins crowns Khalil as the latest martyr in the war on free speech, he should consider whether he is defending a principle—or merely a preferred political stance.