Let’s cut the lights and talk plain.

Venezuela, you’re sitting on the biggest oil stash on Earth. That doesn’t make you special. It makes you the crime scene.

Everybody shows up eventually. The only question is who takes charge.

First, Your Guys

Chávez came in talking like a street preacher with a ledger. He saw the poor, named them, paid them. For a while, it worked. Money moved. People ate. The old elites got nervous.

Then the meter kept running.

Oil money turned into loyalty money. Loyalty turned into protection. Protection turned into a closed circle. When prices fell, the whole thing folded like cheap furniture.

Maduro didn’t try to fix it. He grabbed tighter.

Production tanked. Shelves went bare. People left in waves. The revolution stopped being about justice and started being about who gets what and who shuts up.

That story doesn’t end well. It never does.

Now, About Us

Yeah, we’ve got history.

We’ve made moves we don’t brag about. Backed the wrong people. Pulled the wrong levers. Thought control was the same thing as order.

Chile. Guatemala. Cuba. Files thick enough to choke a shredder.

But here’s the part that matters:

We don’t profit from wreckage.

Broken states spill over. Refugees, black markets, instability — that all lands on our doorstep sooner or later. We do better when places run, even if they don’t love us for it.

That’s not virtue. That’s self-interest with a calendar.

And Then There’s Them

China doesn’t make noise. They don’t kick doors. They don’t give speeches about values.

They give loans.

They build ports.

They own leverage.

By the time you realize what the deal was, it’s already signed and the exit’s blocked.

They don’t want chaos. They want quiet control. And once they have it, they don’t give it back.

We’re not letting that setup take root in this hemisphere. That’s not bluster. That’s policy.

So Here’s How This Plays Out

We’re not here to sell dreams.

We’re here to stabilize the joint.

Oil flowing again

Infrastructure working

Contracts that stick

Markets that open

Currency that holds

No more ruling by emergency siren

You won’t like every term. Nobody ever does.

But you’ll know where the lines are.

Bottom Line

Your guys started off decent and drove it into the ditch.

China wants the keys and the title.

We’re saying: we run the scene, keep it from getting worse, and move it forward.

You don’t have to like us.

You don’t have to trust us.

Just understand this:

This isn’t about feelings.

It’s about leverage.

And the case is already open.

That’s the skinny.