Introducing "Chum as Chum Can Be": A Song Celebrating Chumlee from Pawn Stars

If you're a fan of the hit reality TV series "Pawn Stars," then you're surely familiar with the quirky and lovable character, Chumlee. Known for his laid-back attitude and humorous antics, Chumlee has become a favorite among viewers. Drawing inspiration from his unique personality, I'm excited to introduce my song, "Chum as Chum Can Be," available in both pop and acoustic guitar versions.

What is Pawn Stars About? "Pawn Stars" is a reality TV show set in the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, where three generations of the Harrison family—grandfather Richard (now deceased), son Rick, and grandson Corey—along with their friend Chumlee, navigate the fascinating world of pawn transactions. The show delves into the often surprising stories behind the items brought into the shop, blending historical trivia with family dynamics and negotiation tactics.

Why Chumlee? Chumlee, whose real name is Austin Russell, started working at the pawn shop five years before the first episode aired. His nickname "Chumlee," derived from the walrus 'Chumley' in the cartoon series "Tennessee Tuxedo," reflects his fun and easy-going nature. On the show, he's often the comic relief, known for his playful gaffes and endearing incompetence. However, it’s his authenticity and heart that truly resonate with fans, making him an essential part of the Pawn Stars' charm.

About the Song "Chum as Chum Can Be" captures the essence of Chumlee. The lyrics highlight his experiences at the pawn shop—from the playful jabs from his colleagues to his own self-deprecating humor and eventual self-realization of his value. From feeling underestimated to proclaiming his success, the song celebrates Chumlee's journey and his indomitable spirit.

Whether you prefer the upbeat vibes of the pop version or the introspective strumming of the acoustic guitar, this song is a tribute to everyone's favorite pawn shop sidekick. It's a reminder that everyone has their unique strengths and a place where they shine—just like Chumlee in the bustling world of pawn dealing in Vegas.

Listen, enjoy, and embrace being "Chum as Chum Can Be"!

Pop version:

Acoustic:

Lyrics:

Chum as chum can be

My name is Chumlee, I work in a pawn shop

all the guys I work with, they say I don't know a lot

But I'm always trying to be me

Take a chance on Chumlee, if you want to be free

Don't forget--I'm Chum as chum can be

Old man wants his coffee, Big Hoss bosses me around

Rick don't think I can tie my shoes, treats me like a clown

But you'll never see me climbin up a tree

The school of hard knocks, that's where I earned my degree

And I'm always, Chum as chum can be

My T-shires are awesome, they're flying off the racks

Here's my lifelong promise: no more gaffes

Vegas you better watch out, I'm bigger than the King

What a turn of events: I've earned my wings!

Cannot tell the difference,' tween a real watch and a fake

workin' on the night shift, they won't let me catch a break

But there's one thing you can all agree

Chumlee's finally made it, I'll go down in history

Cause I'm always Chum as chum can be

(Instrumental)

Greasy chicken wings, no longer go down smooth

Now can they say I'm so dumb?

Already staked my claim, bad guys on the run

I'm in charge of an empire of Chum!

Hey my name is Chumlee, now it's plain to see

I am not a bum, Yes I'm a whole lot of fun

And I'm always Chum as chum can be