What you’re seeing in the photos below are the children receiving new clothes for Christmas—something that would have been unimaginable for them not long ago.

To understand why this matters, it helps to go back to how all of this began.

A little over two years ago, Mariam and her brother Sabir began noticing orphaned children begging on the streets near their neighborhood in Punjab, Pakistan. There was no authority stepping in, no social services to intervene. The children were simply there—day after day—hungry, exposed, and invisible.

Mariam and Sabir took them in because they couldn’t look the other way.

At first, there were seven. Using what little money their family earned, they rented a small place in a poor neighborhood and began caring for them. Over time, more children appeared. Mariam didn’t ask their background or their faith. If a child had nowhere else to go, they were taken in. Today, there are thirty-six children living under that roof.

Mariam and her family are Christians, part of a marginalized minority in Pakistan. That fact didn’t drive their compassion—but it did define their circumstances. Job opportunities were limited, wages were extremely low, and what they could provide amounted to little more than shelter and the bare minimum to survive.

Before I entered the picture, the children were lucky to receive one meal a day. Sometimes there was none.

When I learned what Mariam and Sabir were doing, I decided to help in the most direct way possible. I now send $100 per week, which allows the children to eat three meals a day. It isn’t luxury food—but it’s regular, sustaining nourishment.

One remarkable thing followed.

A single, extraordinarily generous subscriber sent nearly $700, making it possible to install a clean-water pump. For the first time, the children—and Mariam’s household as well—have safe drinking water. That same contribution also paid for the first mattress, giving some of the children a proper place to sleep instead of bare concrete.

A second subscriber helped fund another mattress.

Each mattress costs about $130, and they still need three more so the children don’t have to rotate sleeping on the floor.

The Christmas clothes you see here were purchased with additional funds I sent so the children could have something warm and new. Watching them receive these clothes—standing a little taller, smiling shyly, clearly aware that someone had thought of them—was deeply moving.

Looking ahead, I’d like to help with basic education: simple reading books, a chalkboard, chalk, and an eraser so Mariam can begin teaching them how to read. Literacy, even at the most basic level, opens doors that poverty tries to keep shut.

Mariam and her family earn very little—cleaning houses, sweeping streets, doing porter work. Yet despite having almost nothing themselves, they chose to shoulder responsibility for children no one else would claim.

If any of you have a little extra and feel moved to help, you can send funds to me and I will forward them directly to Mariam. I will always provide receipts showing exactly where the money went. If you prefer, you can also donate directly to Mariam through Remitly.

There is something profoundly different—and more honest—about charity when you can see exactly where your help goes, when it reaches real people in real time.

Thank you for taking the time to look at these photos and for caring about children who might otherwise be forgotten.

If you’d like to help or have questions, you can reach me at Turfseer@aol.com.