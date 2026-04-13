There’s a story out of Pakistan that should be getting far more attention than it is. According to a report from the organization International Christian Concern, Christian families living in communities around Islamabad are now being told to leave their homes. On paper, the explanation is bureaucratic: the housing is “illegal,” according to Pakistan’s Capital Development Authority. But that leaves out the part that actually matters.

These families weren’t there by accident. Years ago, some of them were caught up in a blasphemy accusation against a Christian woman—one that later unraveled amid claims the evidence had been planted. At the time, the accusation triggered serious threats against the surrounding Christian community, making it unsafe for many families to remain. In Pakistan, a blasphemy accusation doesn’t need to be proven to be dangerous.

So they left, and they were given shelter. Communities formed around Islamabad where these families could live without constant fear. It wasn’t luxury—far from it. Most took low-paying work in sanitation, domestic labor, or day jobs, slowly building a fragile but real sense of stability.

Now that shelter is being taken away. There is no meaningful resettlement plan, no clear compensation, and no alternative being offered—just a directive to leave. Some families are now afraid to even go to work, worried they’ll return to find their homes demolished.

That’s what makes this so deeply unfair. These families were uprooted by an accusation that didn’t hold up. They relocated because it wasn’t safe to stay. They rebuilt their lives under difficult conditions. And now, years later, that same refuge is being stripped away as if none of that ever happened.

If some of you are new here, I have been helping a young Christian woman named Mariam in the Punjab region of Pakistan since last September. She took 36 children off the streets and, along with her brother Sabir, set up a home for them. Before I came along, they were barely able to give them food once a day—sometimes none at all—while still trying to cover rent and pay a full-time nanny.

They and their parents work in menial jobs and had nothing left over.

Maybe it was foolishness on my part, but the idea of kids begging on the streets pushed me to help. I’m doing this on a retirement income, and some of you subscribers have been generous in stepping up to support these kids.

This month, I caught a small break on my own rent and was able to buy Urdu language books, math books, pens, and notebooks. Mariam is now teaching them, which is something that simply wasn’t possible before.

If you want to contribute, you can contact me at Turfseer@aol.com. For those outside the U.S., Remitly works.

There is still a need for two more mattresses, cleaning supplies, part of the nanny’s salary, and, of course, food.

I’m also trying to think of ways they can generate some income, but they’re in a rural area with very limited connections. If you have any ideas, I’m open to them.

However far we’ve gotten, I know it’s better than kids begging on the streets.