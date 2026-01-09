Charles Eisenstein’s essay on Venezuela reads like a moral sermon delivered from very high ground. He is appalled—physically sick, he tells us—by the U.S. abduction of Nicolás Maduro. He calls it kidnapping, piracy, murder, and proof that America has completed its transformation into a rogue state. International law, diplomacy, and civilization itself, he warns, are unraveling.

On the surface, this sounds serious and humane. Who wants a world where powerful countries snatch leaders out of smaller ones? Who wants “might makes right” as the global rulebook?

But once you slow down and follow Eisenstein’s reasoning, something familiar—and dangerous—emerges. His argument doesn’t just criticize American power. It quietly removes moral responsibility from the people who actually wield power, and replaces judgment with endless “context.” That’s not wisdom. That’s appeasement.

His basic argument, in plain English

Eisenstein’s thinking goes something like this:

What the U.S. did to Maduro is wrong because it breaks international law.

If we allow this, no leader will ever feel safe negotiating again.

Labeling Maduro a “bad guy” is simplistic and childish.

Bad leaders are produced by bad conditions—sanctions, history, imperialism—not by their own choices.

We must move past “good vs. evil” thinking and focus on understanding everyone.

The real problem isn’t Maduro or Trump—it’s the system.

This sounds thoughtful. It also sounds exactly like what people say right before they decide not to stop anyone.

Why this logic would have excused Hitler

Now let’s do a simple test. Take Eisenstein’s framework and drop it into Europe in the late 1930s.

You would hear things like:

“Yes, Hitler is aggressive, but look at the conditions that produced him.”

“Germany was humiliated after World War I.”

“Sanctions and economic hardship radicalized the population.”

“Calling Hitler ‘evil’ flattens complexity.”

“If we confront him, we normalize violence and destroy diplomacy.”

“We must uphold international norms above all else.”

That wasn’t a straw man. That was appeasement.

Appeasers weren’t cartoon cowards twirling umbrellas. They thought they were being morally mature. They believed that firmness was dangerous, judgment was primitive, and that understanding the aggressor was the highest ethical act. They were wrong. Catastrophically wrong.

The problem wasn’t that they cared about peace. The problem was that they confused avoiding conflict with preventing disaster.

The big mistake: treating law like magic

Eisenstein talks about international law as if it’s a force of nature—something that restrains power simply by being invoked.

But law doesn’t enforce itself.

Law only works when:

Violations have consequences

Bad actors believe those consequences are real

Power backs principle

When one side treats law as sacred and the other treats it as a speed bump, insisting on “the rule of law” without enforcement isn’t noble. It’s performative.

Appeasement failed because Hitler didn’t care about the rules. Maduro doesn’t either. Neither did Saddam. Neither did Gaddafi. Pretending otherwise doesn’t elevate civilization—it invites abuse.

“Bad conditions create bad men” — a comforting half-truth

Eisenstein’s favorite move is to say that bad conditions create bad men. Therefore, focusing on individual villains is misguided.

Yes, conditions matter. History matters. Sanctions matter.

But leaders still make choices.

At some point, “context” turns into an excuse factory. If no one is ever responsible—if everything is just the product of forces—then no one ever needs to be stopped. Power becomes blameless. Tyranny becomes tragic but inevitable. And victims become footnotes.

This is how moral clarity dies—not with cruelty, but with sympathy that never says “enough.”

Why “no binaries” leads to paralysis

Eisenstein hates “us vs. them” thinking. He thinks it’s childish. But here’s the uncomfortable truth:

Some situations are asymmetric.

Some actors are aggressors.

Some systems do require resistance.

Refusing to make distinctions doesn’t make you enlightened. It makes you unable to act.

Appeasement isn’t neutrality. It always favors the person already pushing.

The irony Eisenstein never confronts

Eisenstein fears that confronting bad actors will destroy diplomacy.

History shows the opposite:

Diplomacy collapses when violations go unanswered.

Negotiation doesn’t die because someone enforces limits.

It dies when one side learns the limits aren’t real.

By the time Europe finally stood up to Hitler, it wasn’t too bold—it was too late.

What Eisenstein gets right—and why it still isn’t enough

To be fair, Eisenstein is right about one thing: powerful countries apply the law selectively. America is hypocritical. Empires dress force up as principle. That criticism is valid.

But exposing hypocrisy is not the same as offering guidance.

If your worldview can’t tell you when force is justified—if it always retreats into abstraction and shared guilt—then it’s not a moral framework. It’s a moral anesthetic.

Final thought

Eisenstein wants a politics rooted in dignity, peace, and shared humanity. Admirable goals. But history is unforgiving toward moral systems that refuse to confront aggression directly.

Appeasement always sounds humane at first.

It always speaks the language of restraint.

And it always leaves the worst actors free to move next.

That’s why the lesson of the 1930s still matters—and why dressing appeasement up as moral sophistication doesn’t make it any safer.

Author’s Note

This essay follows a line I’ve explored before in satire. In Peace in Our Time: Charles Eisenstein Sings Kumbaya for Peace While the Panzers Roll (June 21, 2025), I imagined how Charles Eisenstein’s moral framework would sound if applied to a real historical emergency. The tone there was comic; the concern here is not.

That earlier piece is available in the archive: Peace in Our Time — June 21, 2025.