Rima E Laibow MD
3h

Let me take this one step further, Turfseer. On my substack, everyone can comments, regardless of whether they want to pay me for the work that I do.

And even when I find comments odious, or noxious, or toxic, or horrible (and that is rare, although it does happen), I respect the concept of freedom of speech enough to note to the commenter that I find the comment odious, or noxious or toxic or horrible but, very nearly without exception, do not ban them.

Since I do not put any information behind a paywall (if it is important enough to publish, it is important enough to share and might even improve or save a life - how much is that worth?) I also do not put commenting are anything else behind a paywall. That gives another meaning to FREE speech. You should not have to pay to make it.

But there is another layer, yet. I find it offensive and inappropriate that people will hide their substack articles so that only paid subscribers can read them, let alone comment on them.

I need money, just like the next guy. I am giving up opportunities to earn money that would make my life easier to navigate if I urged money out of my audience. But I have an allergic reaction to paying my colleagues and allies for their information, opinions, prejudices, wisdom and wonder.

Nope. I do not pay for a single substack subscription. Not one. I will NOT buy into that model.

I do not believe that is what this useful tool should be used for although the apparatus clearly exists and Peter Thiel is cleaning up handsomely with it, I have no doubt.

I am on substack to share information. If people value what I do at DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com, I am glad of it. If they want to buy the things I suggest, I am grateful. If they want to support my work with actual money, I am deeply appreciative. But I will not exclude anyone from listening to what I have to say or telling me what they have to say.

Celia Farber and all the others who put anything behind a paywall are making an ethical error, in my mind.

I wish they would not do it. That, alas, is not up for me to control, but I can urge you not to follow suite and I can determine what my policy is: No paywall, not now, not ever.

denise ward
3h

I support you in this 100%. Frances Leader censored me and her substack is called Uncensored. So you can imagine what a mind twist that causes. And it seems the sentence is permanent. I just want people to know who the censors are. Dr Jayne Ruby is another one. She never engaged with me, and I wrote in support of her. Then one day, my comments were blocked. Anyone who censors is who I know to just keep away from.

