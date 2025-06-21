They say censorship is the new fascism. That silencing dissent is a hallmark of authoritarianism. That truth-tellers get banned, shadowbanned, and deplatformed for daring to challenge orthodoxy.

Celia Farber built her brand on exactly those claims. She has, for years, positioned herself as a fearless voice pushing back against the technocratic Leviathan—unapologetically heterodox, brutally honest, and above all, committed to open discourse.

So it may come as a surprise to learn that she banned a paying subscriber—me—for doing exactly what she claims to support: participating in open, civil dialogue and occasionally disagreeing with her.

🛑 Banned Behind a Paywall

I had subscribed to The Truth Barrier because I supported Farber’s willingness to confront power. I engaged in the comments respectfully, offering thoughtful critiques—especially around her evolving posture on Israel and Iran. At no point was I abusive, inflammatory, or off-topic.

Here is the comment that apparently triggered the ban:

Wow, Celia—what a masterclass in journalistic tightrope walking. One minute you’re warning us not to “fall for Khamenei as victim,” the next you're casually noting that some Iranians actually welcome being bombed by Israel. Bold pivot! Almost makes you wonder if Tehran ran a reader poll: “How do you feel about precision missile strikes?” And of course—no crisis is complete without the trusty British Empire cameo. Because when in doubt, blame the redcoats. Never mind the mullahs, the IRGC, or decades of repression—clearly the true villain is still sipping Earl Grey somewhere in Whitehall. Impressive how you manage to sound stunned, balanced, and vaguely approving—all at once. Orwell would be proud.

No name-calling. No harassment. Just satire directed at her rhetorical contortions.

🔍 Why It Likely Hit a Nerve

Farber has always walked a line between radical skepticism and performative neutrality. But the Israel-Iran war seems to have thrown her off balance. For years, she’s championed the underdog and attacked official narratives—usually framed around the U.S., Big Pharma, or the deep state. But now, she's confronted with a clash where both sides carry ideological baggage she can’t easily parse.

So what happens when someone—like me—points out that her “nuanced objectivity” is more like vacillation disguised as insight? She shuts it down. Not because it’s offensive, but because it exposes the cracks in her position.

Farber didn’t ban me because I was rude. She banned me because I saw what she was doing—and I said it plainly.

♻️ The Double Standard

Let’s be clear: Farber has every right to moderate her comments. But when you promote yourself as a crusader for uncensored speech, banning respectful dissent from a paying subscriber isn’t just petty—it’s fraudulent.

This isn’t about me. It’s about the deeper hypocrisy: the growing number of “free speech” influencers who use that mantle as a weapon, not a principle.

They rail against censorship—until it comes from their own side. They mock “safe spaces”—then create their own echo chambers, blocking anyone who complicates their narrative.

🛡️ The Real Truth Barrier

Celia Farber didn’t just ban me. She banned the idea that true open dialogue might include people who don’t entirely agree with her.

She became what she claimed to fight.

So let this be a warning to anyone who subscribes to writers simply because they call themselves dissidents: Free speech is not a slogan. It’s a standard. And if that standard collapses the moment someone questions your take on geopolitics, medical freedom, or the “deep state,” then your platform isn’t about truth. It’s about control.

🗣️ Let’s Raise the Bar

I’ll continue supporting true free speech—and holding even its loudest champions accountable when they fall short.

Censorship is censorship, whether it’s coming from the CDC, a tech overlord, or a “truth-teller” who just doesn’t like being challenged.

So if you’ve been silenced, banned, or blocked for asking the wrong questions—you’re not alone. The new gatekeepers may wear different costumes, but the instinct is the same.

And I won’t be paying for it again.