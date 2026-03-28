Written in honor of “No Kings Day,” this poem follows a crowd that rejects authority in name—only to embrace it in practice.

Boosters for No Kings

They marched with signs—No Kings! No Crown!

And filled the streets from town to town,

For borderless dreams and boundless grace,

A brighter, kinder, global place.

“No borders now! Let all pass through!

No gate, no guard, no vetting due!

Let children choose, unbound, unpressed—

Consent’s outdated—we know best!”

“Dismantle norms! Rewrite the code!

No rooted past, no narrow road!

Each truth declared, each doubt denied—

Progress demands we never slide!”

Their slogans rang both loud and clear,

With ready-made lines they held so dear,

Each chant refined, each message clean—

A polished, moral magazine.

“No walls! No chains! Let all pass through!”

(A hashtag trending, maybe two.)

Their causes stacked, a virtuous spread—

Each neatly portioned, widely fed.

Then rose a voice—so calm, so wise—

With practiced tone and earnest eyes:

“My friends, your courage lights the way,

But virtue asks a price today.”

“You’ve stood for all—now stand once more,

The threat still lingers at the door.

To prove our care is deep and true,

A simple step remains for you.”

“No kings, you say? Then freely choose—

A little boost we cannot lose.

Not forced, of course—just what is right…

A badge of care. A mark of light.”

A hush—then nods—then swelling cheers,

That drowned the faintest trace of fears,

They turned as one, no backward glance,

And stepped ahead as if by chance.

“Boost us again!” the chorus came,

“With science guiding every aim!”

A sticker flashed, a selfie framed—

Conviction staged and virtue claimed.

They trusted quick, they doubted slow,

The script was all they’d need to know,

For doubt might crack the polished screen—

And who would risk that, being seen?

So in they went—again, once more,

For booster three… then four… then more,

Each jab a quiet, faithful nod:

“We serve the science—we applaud.”

And if a tremor, sharp or slight—

A passing shadow in the night—

Well, that’s the cost of doing good;

Best not disturb the neighborhood.

Their banners waved, unchanged, the same—

No crowns, no thrones, no ruler’s name,

Yet every step, each shouted plea,

Moved in perfect harmony.

No kings, they said—yet none would stray,

No tyrant—just “the better way,”

With panels prim and voices sure

To guide the faithful, safe and pure.

And should a thought begin to press—

A flicker of uneasiness—

It’s quickly hushed, replaced again

With one refrain: “Do it again.”

So raise a glass—devout, composed—

To every question neatly closed,

Where virtue shines and doubts are shot—

And freedom fades… but likes are not.