A quick housekeeping note for everyone.

Going forward, I’ll be sharing subscriber-only recommendations of YouTube videos that I think are genuinely worth your time. These will be a bonus for paid subscribers, alongside the regular essays and posts that remain public.

The recommendations won’t be algorithm-chasing or “what’s trending.” They’ll be:

interviews

lectures

documentaries

talks

off-radar clips

All connected to the themes already explored here: media, power, medicine, culture, propaganda, dissent — and the occasional curveball.

The idea is simple: curation, not volume.

There’s plenty of noise out there; this is meant to point you toward signal.

Nothing changes for free subscribers in terms of access to essays. This is just an added layer for those supporting the work.