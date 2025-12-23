Bonus for Paid Subscribers
Curated YouTube Recommendations
A quick housekeeping note for everyone.
Going forward, I’ll be sharing subscriber-only recommendations of YouTube videos that I think are genuinely worth your time. These will be a bonus for paid subscribers, alongside the regular essays and posts that remain public.
The recommendations won’t be algorithm-chasing or “what’s trending.” They’ll be:
interviews
lectures
documentaries
talks
off-radar clips
All connected to the themes already explored here: media, power, medicine, culture, propaganda, dissent — and the occasional curveball.
The idea is simple: curation, not volume.
There’s plenty of noise out there; this is meant to point you toward signal.
Nothing changes for free subscribers in terms of access to essays. This is just an added layer for those supporting the work.
