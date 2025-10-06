The outlook wasn’t brilliant for Grand Old MAHA that day;

The parents in the bleachers had begun to drift away.

When Tylenol was floated as autism’s new cause,

A murmur rose among the crowd—“This feels like Pharma’s claws.”

The hopes that once were swelling for a Vaxxed III doc grand slam

Now shriveled into half-measures, a polite and timid jam.

And even Fox was cashing checks from sponsors in the wings;

While “spacing shots” for children still meant shots—those very horrid things.

Two studies showed the cancers spiked in millions who complied;

Rappoport sent the box score out, but mainstream news just sighed.

“The lipid balls are poison!” he wrote in all caps bold—

But no one read the headline; it was buried, bought, and sold.

The crowd had once been roaring, “Expose the toxic plan!”

But RINOs bent and liberals cheered the jabs for every man.

And Bobby—Trump’s star batter—RFK Jr. at his side,

Promised “health choice” while grinning, but let Big Pharma slide.

With Fauci in the bullpen and Gates grinning in the booth,

The crowd was fed statistics, but they never heard the truth.

From Pfizer down to Moderna, to the CDC,

They played a rigged-up ballgame—corruption’s trinity.

The pharma field was busy, their double play was neat;

Each pass disguised as “science” kept the fans upon their feet.

The sponsors cheered the outcome, the networks called it fair,

While mothers in the bleachers wept—the truth was never there.

And now the pitch was coming from the doctor on the mound,

A “safe and effective” slider spun with Big Pharma’s jarring sound.

Bobby should have swung, should’ve called the poison’s name,

But politics held steady, and the bat held just the same.

The crowd leaned in for courage, the moment ripe to try,

But Bobby only stared it down, and let that one go by.

The bat hung cold upon his shoulder, silence filled the sky—

“Strike one,” the ump was bribed to call, while the anchors asked him “Why?”

The second pitch came faster—“Boosters!”—cutting through the din;

Bobby wagged his finger, said, “I’ll fight, but not just yet, my friend.”

The bleachers held their breath; the count began to rise;

The manager, old Trump, just squinted toward the skies.

“Don’t blow it, kid,” he muttered, “the base is ours to gain.”

Then checked the polling numbers, and looked away again.

He pointed to the scoreboard—“I’ll win this one yet,” he cried;

But the count was mounting swiftly, and Pharma’s lead was wide.

The third pitch was a curveball called “Autism? Tylenol!”

Bobby blinked and watched it, though he’d seen the trick before.

And somewhere mothers buried kids; and somewhere mules brayed loud;

And somewhere cash bought silence; there was no joy in the crowd.

For laughter died for Grand Old MAHA, where once defiance sang;

And truth was left in lockdown, beneath the umpire’s clang.

The umpire called “Strike three!” while Pharma tipped its hat—

And mighty Bobby, oh mighty Bobby, has gone and now struck out.