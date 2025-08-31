Bob Dylan’s 1975 anthem Hurricane is a cultural milestone — a searing ballad about injustice. But the more you compare it against the record, the shakier it gets. Journalist Cal Deal, in Bob Dylan’s “Hurricane” Murders the Truth, took on the job of going line by line through the lyrics, matching them against trial evidence, transcripts, and timelines.

What emerges isn’t a story of clear innocence, but a tale of myth-making.

The Two Trials

1967 Trial : Carter and John Artis were convicted of murdering three people at the Lafayette Bar & Grill.

1976 Retrial : After the NJ Supreme Court overturned the first conviction due to withheld evidence, both men were retried — and convicted again.

1985–1988: Federal Judge H. Lee Sarokin threw out the second conviction, not for “innocence” but because the trial had been tainted by racial appeals and withheld evidence. Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Bottom line: Two juries, a decade apart, found Carter guilty. Dylan leaves that out.

Verse-by-Verse: Lyrics vs. Evidence

Here’s the full song deconstructed with Deal’s rebuttals:

Opening Verse

“Pistol shots ring out in the barroom night / Enter Patty Valentine from the upper hall…”

Dylan sets up Patty Valentine as a shocked bystander.

Deal notes Valentine actually testified she saw Carter’s car outside, directly implicating him. Dylan omits this.

Eyewitnesses

“Here comes the story of the Hurricane, the man the authorities came to blame…”

Carter wasn’t randomly “blamed.” Police had multiple eyewitnesses placing Carter and Artis at the scene or fleeing nearby in a white Dodge.

Alfred Bello

“Another man named Bello, movin’ around mysteriously…”

Dylan paints Bello as suspicious.

True, Bello was a petty criminal. But he immediately ran for cover during the shooting and later testified he saw Carter’s car. His testimony was corroborated by Arthur Bradley and ballistics.

Courtroom Scene

“The trial was a pig-circus, he never had a chance…”

Deal says: wrong. Carter had defense attorneys, cross-examination, and appeals.

The second trial (1976) — years after Dylan’s song — also convicted him. Hard to call it a circus twice.

No Gun Found

“And though they could not produce the gun, the DA said he was the one…”

True: no murder weapon recovered.

But shell casings were linked to a .32 caliber pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun. Both types of weapons were known to be in Carter’s possession.

The Motive

“All of Rubin’s cards were marked in advance, the trial was a pig-circus…”

Prosecutors at retrial argued a racial revenge motive: a Black tavern owner had been shot by a white man earlier that night, and Carter and Artis allegedly retaliated against white victims.

Dylan doesn’t mention this at all.

The Boxer

“Rubin could take a man out with just one punch / But he never did like to talk about it all that much…”

Dylan builds Carter as a noble athlete cut down in his prime.

In fact, Carter’s boxing career was faltering by 1966. He had a losing streak and was no longer seen as a championship contender.

The Judge

“And while Rubin sat like Buddha in a ten-foot cell / An innocent man in a living hell…”

Dylan portrays serenity and innocence.

Deal points out Carter’s prison record included fights and disciplinary issues. Not exactly Buddha.

Race in Paterson

“In Paterson that’s just the way things go / If you’re black you might as well not show up on the street…”

Dylan makes it a systemic racism story.

Deal acknowledges racism existed but argues the conviction hinged on evidence and testimony, not race alone. Two juries — one nearly a decade later — still convicted Carter.

Closing Verse

“That’s the story of the Hurricane / But it won’t be over till they clear his name…”

Dylan closes with a demand for exoneration.

The reality: courts never declared Carter innocent. They ruled the second trial was constitutionally flawed. That’s a legal technicality, not vindication.

The Carolyn Kelley Incident

In 1976, while awaiting retrial, Carter allegedly beat Carolyn Kelley, a bail bondswoman who raised funds for him.

She was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious.

The Philadelphia Daily News ran the story on its front page.

A judge found the allegations credible and tightened Carter’s bail.

Kelley declined to press charges, saying Carter needed “treatment, not prison.”

So much for Dylan’s portrait of stoic nobility.

Why It Matters

Dylan’s Hurricane turned a messy case into a morality tale.

It ignored Carter’s criminal past.

It omitted two convictions.

It painted unreliable witnesses as villains while erasing corroborating evidence.

It skipped over troubling post-release behavior.

The result? Millions of listeners still see Carter as a wronged saint rather than a deeply flawed man at the center of a complex case.

For the full original line-by-line analysis by Cal Deal, see:

http://www.graphicwitness.com/carter/song.html