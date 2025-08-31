Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RevMikeyMac's avatar
RevMikeyMac
36m

Thanks for writing this. I've always been a big Dylan fan (still am), but this shows he's also mortal and can be biased when it fits a narrative. Not a good look. Too bad he's not willing to correct this somehow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture