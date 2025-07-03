“I’m not left or right—I’m just asking questions.”

That’s the refrain of a certain kind of dissident writer in the post-COVID, post-credibility media landscape. And few play that tune more persistently—or performatively—than CJ Hopkins and Mark Crispin Miller.

Both men have built Substack followings by calling out the COVID narrative, the erosion of civil liberties, and the corruption of institutions once trusted to safeguard democracy. But what defines them even more than their critiques is their compulsive need to appear balanced—a kind of anti-partisan tightrope walk that often obscures the very clarity they seem to want to provide.

Miller’s Blog: Substack as Dystopian Diary

Mark Crispin Miller’s blog reads like a mixture of late-night telegrams from a parallel reality and a professor’s footnoted descent into hell. A former NYU media studies professor turned full-time truth-miner, Miller’s writing is dense, impassioned, and often meandering—equal parts civics lecture, historical deep cut, and apocalyptic forecast.

The tone is scholarly but increasingly urgent. His posts often begin with broad philosophical ruminations about fear, propaganda, and mass compliance, then spiral into warnings about impending false flags, CIA manipulation, and the bipartisan theater of American politics. He references everything from the Gulf of Tonkin to Roy Cohn, from Event 201 to the Patriot Act, always with the unshakable belief that nothing is ever what it seems—and everything is connected.

In his July 2 piece, “Will this be our last Independence Day?”, Miller unleashes a speculative storm of foreboding, warning that July 4, 2025, may be the next 9/11. The culprits? Possibly Iran. Possibly migrants. Possibly no one at all—because it doesn’t matter who did it; the script is already written. The point, he implies, is control. Once again, fear will be weaponized to stampede Americans into authoritarian submission.

But as with many of Miller’s posts, the warning comes wrapped in rhetorical disclaimers: This isn’t fear-mongering… I don’t mean to upset anyone… Trump fans and liberals alike will be angry with me… These qualifiers are part of the act—what might be called the “Hopkins Two-Step.”

Enter CJ Hopkins: The Patron Saint of the Aggrieved Outsider

CJ Hopkins, author of The Rise of the New Normal Reich, operates with a similar style but a snarkier tone. Where Miller leans into professorial gravitas, Hopkins plays the disaffected playwright, using sardonic wit and totalitarian metaphors to paint a picture of global lockdown as soft fascism. He too insists he’s politically unaffiliated, though the targets of his critiques—progressive technocrats, media gatekeepers, and vaccine enforcers—are unmistakably left-coded.

Hopkins’ essays are shorter, punchier, and often more direct in their contempt. But the underlying maneuver is the same: tear down official narratives, refuse all ideological labels, and dodge the culture war by declaring it a psyop.

In both cases, the writers are deeply skeptical of mainstream consensus—but also of movements. They deride “woke” liberals and MAGA loyalists with equal disdain, as if refusing to take a side is itself a mark of wisdom. But that posture can come off as evasive, even smug. The refusal to fully commit gives them plausible deniability, but also undermines the urgency of their message.

The Problem With Always Being “Balanced”

Here’s the rub: when everything is corrupt, every politician a puppet, and every tragedy a likely false flag, the only trustworthy voice becomes… your own. And that’s what makes this style so seductive—and so maddening. Hopkins and Miller are never wrong, because they’ve created a worldview where doubt is proof, and certainty is for suckers.

Miller in particular suffers from what might be called “Professor’s Dread”: he sees too much, cites too widely, and ends up hedging just when his point could land with force. In his Independence Day piece, he floats the idea that Trump may be a controlled demolition agent for the deep state, but he quickly tempers that with acknowledgments of Trump’s occasional good deeds. Then he roasts liberals for their woke preoccupations. Then he loops back to Bush and Obama. By the end, it’s hard to tell whether he’s warning us of a looming crisis or workshopping a seminar.

Birds of a Feather—But Not of the Same Flight Path

Hopkins is crisper. Miller is heavier. But both are birds of the same feather: men caught between worlds, distrusting both the narrative and the counter-narratives, convinced that everything is a play within a play. They are desperately trying to warn the audience, but can’t stop reminding us they’re not like those other cranks. The result? A kind of theatrical dissent that often gets lost in its own backstage scaffolding.

If there’s a final irony here, it’s that in trying so hard to seem intellectually independent, both men sometimes obscure the very truths they’re trying to highlight. The balancing act becomes a burden. Sometimes, you don’t need to preempt your critics. Sometimes, you just need to say it plain.

The Cage Has No Door Because the Monster Has No Name

In the end, both Hopkins and Miller gesture toward the same ominous specter: a transnational, technocratic force that manipulates fear, manufactures crises, and uses media and medicine as tools of control. It’s part intelligence cabal, part pharmaceutical cartel, part ideological cult—but with no clear hierarchy, no smoking gun, no concrete names. And that’s the problem. For all their rhetorical flourishes and historical references, the villain remains a blur. They can’t kick the door down because they have no address. The perpetrators are always just out of reach—“higher than Trump and his enemies,” “above the law,” “behind the curtain.” So instead, they offer us a kind of permanent fugue state: endlessly circling the cage, drawing the outline of a monster they can’t—or won’t—fully name.