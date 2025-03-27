🔍 Meryl Nass and the Biowarfare Narrative: A Closer Look

In her March 26, 2025 Substack post…

Dr. Meryl Nass argues that denying the existence of viruses—specifically SARS-CoV-2—is not only incorrect but dangerous, as it allegedly deflects attention from the real threat: biowarfare, biolabs, and gain-of-function research. She warns that if we dismiss viruses as fictional, we let globalist actors off the hook and abandon investigations into who might have released the virus and why.

But let’s interrogate her position. Because even if one accepts that the pandemic was real, Nass's belief in biowarfare as an existential threat rests on assumptions that deserve serious scrutiny—especially when the foundational science behind virology is itself in question.

🧪 1. Biowarfare Assumes the Validity of Virology

If the field of virology is based on flawed methods—like unpurified samples, non-specific PCR, and digital genome “assemblies” built from computer modeling—then the entire concept of a viral bioweapon collapses under its own weight. You can’t build a weapon out of something that hasn’t been proven to exist by rigorous, empirical methods.

Nass assumes these agents are real and weaponizable. But if they are merely lab-created constructs identified by inference, computer simulation, and circular reasoning, then “biowarfare” is more theater than threat. It becomes a justification narrative, not a proven danger.

🦠 2. The Anthrax Scare Was Never a Mass Casualty Event

Nass often points to the 2001 anthrax attacks as proof of biological warfare capability. But let’s keep perspective:

The anthrax letters were targeted attacks against a handful of individuals.

The casualty count was five deaths.

There was no mass transmission, no outbreak, no epidemic.

The event functioned more as a media-fueled panic and a pretext for legislation (like the Patriot Act) than a demonstration of effective biowarfare.

This was not the doomsday scenario Nass implies. It was controlled, limited, and politically useful—raising the possibility that bioterror scares serve more to frighten than infect.

🧬 3. The Genome Argument Is Circular

Nass says that since hundreds of thousands of SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been sequenced, the virus must be real. But this assumes:

That these sequences represent actual, isolated entities—not just assembled data based on preloaded software assumptions.

That labs around the world are sequencing real, purified viral particles, which they aren’t.

Her logic here is circular: the virus must exist because the sequence exists, and the sequence must be valid because it matches what we expect a virus to look like. But where is the isolation? The purification? The independent verification? Nass doesn’t address this, despite claiming her critics never grapple with her arguments.

🌐 4. The Biowarfare Narrative Helps Big Pharma Too

Here’s an uncomfortable twist: Nass believes the “no virus” theory is a psyop because it diverts from the lab-leak narrative. But ask yourself: what does the lab-leak narrative ultimately reinforce?

That viruses are real.

That they’re deadly.

That governments must develop vaccines to counter them.

That gain-of-function research, though dangerous, must be “regulated”—not abolished.

In other words, the biowarfare narrative reinforces the same fear-based control systems that Nass claims to oppose. It may redirect blame, but it still keeps the virology-pharma complex intact, and keeps the public primed for injections as the solution to invisible threats.

🧠 Bottom Line: Nass Has the Right Questions—But the Wrong Premise

Meryl Nass is right to demand accountability from the military-biotech complex. She’s right to question motives, funding, and agendas. But her framework assumes that viruses are real and dangerous, despite decades of questionable science propping up that belief.

If the tools of virology are flawed, then so are the weapons supposedly derived from them. Biowarfare, in this context, looks more like psychological warfare—a narrative designed to legitimize mass vaccination, global lockdowns, and expanding biosecurity regimes.

In short: Nass may be warning us about a lab-leaked virus, but perhaps the real leak is the virology myth itself.