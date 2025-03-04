Bill O'Reilly has known Donald Trump for decades — now, he brings you unique insights into the recently reelected president. What makes Trump tick? And what does Trump have planned for his second term? An exclusive conversation with NewsNation's Leland Vittert.
An excellent interview!
I immediately thought of you when I read Jeff Childers column this morning. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to write a new song about “community immunity” and NewSpeak.
— But RFK’s Sunday op-ed sang a different, discordant tune. What a difference a week can make in 2025. Kennedy — or was it Kennedy? — disgracefully opined that, “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”
Haha, “community immunity.” Good one. That, my friends, is the stale term “herd immunity,” but rewrapped in NewSpeak to conceal that they think we’re just a pack of dumb farm animals.