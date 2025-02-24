Check out the latest edition of the "Best of Substack," Volume 11, available for free PDF download: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5fhypje44osuw5x57qc3q/Best-of-substack-vol-11.pdf?rlkey=u862mqtj2nlibgl74gq4aewo0&st=2nftmxmw&dl=0

This compilation features insightful excerpts from various Substack blogs, each accompanied by links to the complete articles.

In case you missed Volumes 1-10, you can download them here:

Volume 1: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/orszee7bnqkvxrm4l9kb7/Best-of-Substack-Vol-1-revised-.....pdf?rlkey=yriobl8yfeu2wlp32o5y2i6bv&dl=0

Volume 2: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bnatygukt3tfgy7/Best%20of%20Substack%20Volume%202.pdf?dl=0

Volume 3: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/35r70s51kb0arhx626lgj/Best-of-Substack-3.2.....pdf?rlkey=lvg9u6190pt4b32ts66e5fvym&dl=0

Volume 4: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/atmybkcpmf7a9ui6trkdi/Best-of-substack-vol4.pdf?rlkey=r54ku8x4ik4za4hejarjgy9gz&dl=0

Volume 5: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mvmcnoebdubwp3n1s8j6t/Best-of-Substack-5....................................pdf?rlkey=7yr3z456ud3wz3h1ufs30rlqo&dl=0

Volume 6: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ecs7w5qftt5lz691mn7zg/Best-of-Substack-vol-6-upadated-Copy.pdf?rlkey=pbwjj6wn7v3uzh9iz2ggfc0vs&dl=0

Volume: 7 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zwfqvlmcpa1py4nhjqavg/Best-pf-Substack-vol-7-updated.pdf?rlkey=qdh7dqgd95ayt4wrhopci5fzy&dl=0

Volume 8: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/bnzeversap9oq32bvbz7e/Best-of-substack-vol-8-revised.pdf?rlkey=c1i7g44e0hi2su9f9ay7eoudw&st=4u07orz4&dl=0

Volume 9: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gd6wvfbbux8livsbrv2hr/Best-of-substack-vol-9.pdf?rlkey=652745gx3uz28nc6dtrrljekv&st=sv2i1e4v&dl=0

Volume 10: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/fdcsuo51adygw86dobsor/Best-of-substack-vol-10-updated.pdf?rlkey=4ymivo5n21tb3zv1v7jybya9k&st=jithxqua&dl=0

As an avid reader of numerous Substacks daily, I've carefully selected excerpts that I consider the cream of the crop. This compilation is designed to save you valuable time by bringing together some of the best Substack content already published.

Please note that while most links (located at the bottom of each blog) will direct you to the full article, some authors may have disabled the link for those without a paid subscription. If you find yourself on the main page rather than the specific blog, click "No Thanks" below the subscription box. This should lead you to the archive of articles, allowing you to scroll down and locate the specific Substack I've posted to check whether it's still accessible for free or if it requires a paid subscription.