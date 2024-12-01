Currently, I'm working on a song inspired by January 6. While the music is ready, the lyrics are proving to be more of a challenge—stay tuned for its release. In the meantime, here's a pre-plandemic effort that blends an indie pop sensibility with a touch of Irish/Celtic influence. ChatGPT has crafted this blurb to describe it:

"Bernice is Looking for Love (All Over the World)" is a poignant tale of resilience, reinvention, and the search for connection. Through heartfelt lyrics, it tells the story of Bernice, a woman navigating life’s trials while determined to find love and freedom. With soaring metaphors and a reflective tone, the song captures her journey of overcoming criticism, embracing her independence, and learning to fly free. Uplifting yet bittersweet, it’s a universal anthem for anyone daring to chase their dreams and let go of the past.