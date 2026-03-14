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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
7h

Glad yer sharin' this Turf... Childer's piece is velly good but he avoids mentionin' Israel...b/c everybuddy sez da jooze dunnit but da jooze didn't dooze it...

I'm not sure if his avoidin' that elephant iz so he don't bleed subscribers (as once ya daresay the facts don't support that it wuz ve "bloodthirsty" jooze, folks git disappointed 'er even testy--cuz of course it's GOTTA be chews, otherwise ain't news..) Or perhaps it's cuz he feels he duzn't need it ta make his pernt... But WE know whose bein' blamed... in spite of the facts!

Irony is we're not even SURE if any girls died--how sus that there are graves but no bodies... not even AI... kinda like ALL the starvin' kids in Gaza that were either plagued with congenital illness or AI... Whut if no girls were killed at all? Or if they were killed by an Iranian missile Miss Fired?....

THIS from Serge Milshtein is fab:

sergemil.substack.com/p/girls-school-bloody-theater-of-mass?

THIS one here has more supportin' info:

iransofaraway.substack.com/p/the-minab-school-strike-tehrans-in…?

BOTH've 'em back up yer Covid & Coffee's post nizely!

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1 reply by Turfseer
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
1h

So the whole thing may be a load of bollocks as I might put it bluntly. Of course even missles can go AWOL and might be interferred with by ECM and come down where they shouldn't.

Dug graves reminds me of the supposed graves for all the COVID victims in New York in 2020. That was load of tosh.

As to the New York Times, it believes in COVID etc. It's as trustworthy as a rattlesnake. And I see that 'New York Times' anagrams to:

- skew enormity

- er my wonkiest

- I worst key men

- monkeys write

If monkeys write enough one day they may get something right. :<)

An Infinite Number of Monkeys

Bob Newhart

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ngmf8G5xKas

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