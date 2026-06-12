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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2d

Good to hear you're back on your feet. I can't imagine being in a hospital, I would be raving every day with those disturbances. Recovery needs quiet and peace, and also sunshine which I am sure they don't do anymore. I always decide that I am better off fixing my own problems than going to that Satanic place. Sorry if I sound exacting but someone has to.

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Bs2023's avatar
Bs2023
2d

I'm glad you are back at home. Take care of yourself, I'm looking forward to your new writing.

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