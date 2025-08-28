Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterAugust Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAugust Monthly MemesCheck 'em out!TurfseerAug 28, 20253Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterAugust Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareTurfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe3Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterAugust Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11SharePrevious
Very funny! I don't think I mentioned that Adam Bennett Schiff, his full name, anagrams to:
- fan Biden theft scam
- Fetch finest badman
- ff bend them Satanic
- nb shitfaced eft man
So the image of him as a pile of shit is more than suitable!
On the same theme Gavin Christopher Newsom can be
- niche swamp shit governor
As to 'Fatty' Pritzker I did a post. Not to everybody's taste I'm sure but I tried my best. :)
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/01/14/jay-robert-pritzker/