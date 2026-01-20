Racket News recently published Activism, Uncensored: Minneapolis in Crisis, Part 2, a report built around on-the-ground observations from independent journalist Ford Fischer during several days of protests surrounding federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis–St. Paul.

The piece presents itself as raw, observational, and deliberately non-ideological. But the comment section tells a different story. A large number of readers — many of them longtime Taibbi followers — weren’t persuaded by the framing, the language, or the conclusions.

Before getting to the reader pushback, it’s worth summarizing what the article actually claims.

What the Article Asserts

The Racket report makes several core assertions:

Minneapolis is experiencing sustained protest activity following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by federal agents.

Activists rapidly mobilize using real-time communications to follow and surround ICE operations.

ICE agents have responded with crowd-control tactics, though Fischer suggests they have recently appeared more restrained.

Local businesses are suffering economically due to fear and instability.

ICE enforcement may be random or racially biased, based on anecdotal encounters.

Claims that protesters are being paid are largely unfounded, with Fischer describing the idea as “for the most part, an absurd fantasy,” aside from limited nonprofit support for things like signage.

The tone aims for neutrality, emphasizing what Fischer personally witnessed and what he did not.

For many readers, that was precisely the problem.

Original article:

15 Reader Comments Pushing Back

Below are fifteen comments — reproduced verbatim — that most directly and substantively challenge the report’s framing, language, or conclusions.

1) Ralph

We’d have to know what the child’s country is, before we can tell if he’s respecting its laws. 😉

And that’s exactly what the ICE officers were asking him!

2) William K.

A benign view of the protest activities no? Calling them watchers? Where are they watching from? A lot of crowd control semi-violent defensive tactics by ICE repeatedly noted. What’s prompting that? Not my experience that law enforcement over reaches in the physicality department. The absence of any mention of weaponized chaos by the “watchers”? it’s evident that Ford is trying hard to come across as an unbiased observer. But he slips up far too many times in this one article alone to leave any doubt he’s anything but unbiased. Reading all the comments it’s also apparent he’s not fooling anyone.

3) Biff (Biff’s Substack)

FF “For protesters and agents, this is a chaotic environment, but one they’ve elected to end up in.”

Interesting use of the words “elected to end up in”

The ICE agents are there because they have a job to do. They cannot do it if they are not there. The protesters on the other hand do not have to be there. They choose to be there. I get it that FF and Matt want to be as neutral as possible. To not take a side in this dispute. But that can be done while still being more honest about who is acting and who is reacting, without say who they believe is right or wrong. It should be allowable, without taking a side, for both Matt and FF to clarify that one group is enforcing federal law and one group is interfering with the execution of federal law. They seem to both go to extremes to avoid this important fact.

4) Dr Richard B Belzer

I think Mr. Fischer has gotten in front of his headlights. Protesters financial arrangements are not observable, and where they exist they are likely not readily disclosed in interviews.

His comments suggest a point of view, not facts.

5) Nonurbiz Ness

Ford is by no means neutral! His description of having to leave dinner for “another shooting” leaves out the fact that during a targeted stop(targeted as in court order) the person fled, ran into his domicile, where he and 2 others came out to attack with shovels and a broom handle. The “targeted” person was shot in the leg by the FBI/LEO. He also leaves out that the vehicle was torn apart by the “mostly peaceful” rioters , paperwork and a gun locker was stolen.

6) Karen H

Interesting and a bit terrifying if the reporter is truly neutral, but there were a lot of passive tense “I was told” or “my understanding is” without specifics of who told him and how his understanding was formed. For example, how old was the “kid” in the driveway? 8 years old or an older teenager? Just who provided the translation from Spanish for Ford? Someone he knows and works with or one of the protesters on the street? If a young child, where were the caregivers when he was being hauled away by ICE? Or were the parents inside and not coming out because they were the illegals being sought? Or maybe the “kid” was actually an older teenager, and if so, the use of the word “kid” would not be neutral but leaning into narrative, imo.

7) Patricia Gauthier

It seems your report differs markedly from others I have seen on the ground. You don’t even mention the protesters breaking into the church and you barely touched on Frey calling people to go out and put their bodies on the line. Further, the city is crawling with radical left wing organizations and experienced, professional activists like BLM. The twin cities have been completely taken over by revolutionaries. That is the reality.

8) Sumtingwong

“FF: From my perspective, this week has further entrenched my view that “paid protesters” is, for the most part, an absurd fantasy...”

LOL, absurd fantasy until they need “signage” or um, whatever. Yeah, this is credible.

Matt, is this the type of journalism that is now going to be had on Racket? I read enough douchebags everywhere else, please tell me it is a “NO!”

9) Art

Ford gives the impression he’s not entirely neutral. And I’m skeptical that Minnesotans are as united in their opposition to the American government enforcing an overwhelmingly popular mandate to repatriate illegals as he implies. Maybe it’s because he’s sampling mostly lunatics with whistles, but it seems unlikely the entire state is as crazy as the protesters. Perhaps the normies as staying inside for fear of the mostly peaceful protesters, having prior experience with the species.

10) Indecisive decider

Paid protestors - provide them with organization, food, signs. You don’t need to stick a $20 in someone’s pocket if you’re amping them up to blame everyone else for all of their problems...

Oh, and pay no attention to the theft occurring in your own community. The stupidity of rioters can never been overstated.

11) Ken Doris

If paid protestors is a fantasy, how does this company exist? https://crowdsondemand.com/protests-rallies-and-advocacy/

12) SimulationCommander

Mostly the street-level protestors get “mutual aid” donations from like-minded people across the country, but at a higher level, somebody’s paying for the professional signage and whatnot.

13) Steve Smith

Hack journalists never find something they REFUSE to look for and then loudly proclaim, “no evidence, no evidence!” What a hack.

14) PGrabow

It would help if you would identify where you are in Minneapolis... then you paint with a broad brush by saying, Minneapolis.

15) Roger

What does further involvement mean?... I wonder where this guy’s sympathies lie? Is this an actual journalist?

What These Pushback Threads Actually Show

Taken together, these comments aren’t random outrage. They line up around a few clear objections.

First, readers don’t think the article is neutral — they think it sounds neutral while smoothing over obvious asymmetries. ICE is enforcing federal law; protesters are attempting to stop it. Treating both as equivalent “participants” in chaos strikes many as evasive rather than balanced.

Second, word choice matters. Terms like watchers, kid, inadvertent, and vague phrases like further involvement are seen as quietly shaping sympathy before facts are nailed down.

Third, “I didn’t see it” isn’t being accepted as a serious investigative standard. Readers argue that money, coordination, and logistics are deliberately invisible at street level. Declaring paid protest an “absurd fantasy” without pursuing funding structures reads as overconfident, not careful.

Fourth, omissions loom large. Several commenters point to missing context — warrants, alleged assaults, theft, church disruptions, political rhetoric — arguing that leaving out what escalates events reshapes the entire narrative.

Finally, proximity is being questioned. Being embedded with activists may provide access, but readers suspect it also creates pressure, blind spots, and incentives to avoid alienating the crowd you’re standing in.

In short, the pushback isn’t ideological. It’s methodological.

Why This Hit a Nerve

Part of the intensity has little to do with Minneapolis itself. It has to do with who shared the piece.

Matt Taibbi built his reputation by interrogating language, challenging narratives, and refusing to let power hide behind euphemism or process talk. His audience learned to read closely because he taught them to.

So when a Racket report leans on soft phrasing, vague sourcing, or “I didn’t see it” reasoning, readers react more sharply than they would elsewhere. They aren’t asking for agreement — they’re asking for the same skepticism turned inward.

That’s the standard Taibbi set.

And it’s why his readers are holding Racket to it.