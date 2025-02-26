Anora (2024)

5/10

A Bloated Brighton Beach Farce with Fleeting Charms

26 February 2025

Warning: Spoilers

Sean Baker has a track record of portraying sex workers and trans characters in a more favorable light, and Anora continues that trend. Its protagonist, Ani Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), is a 23-year-old stripper from Brighton Beach-sharp-tongued, self-reliant, and well-versed in survival within her harsh world.



The film takes on a largely comic tone as Ani crosses paths with Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the spoiled, video game-obsessed son of Russian oligarch Nikolai Zakharov. Vanya, who has never known responsibility, hires Ani for sex and impulsively offers her $15,000 to stay with him for a week. Her Achilles' heel is her infatuation with material wealth, blinding her to Vanya's immaturity and dependence on his overbearing parents.



The first act, which sees Ani and Vanya jetting off to Las Vegas for a hasty wedding-meant to secure Vanya a green card-drags on too long. Baker is intent on hammering home their youthful recklessness and self-indulgence, but the extended debauchery feels repetitive rather than revelatory.



The second act introduces Vanya's family enforcer, Toros, who, along with his hapless henchmen Garnik and Igor, is tasked with securing an annulment. Their bumbling intervention, which includes an over-the-top mansion trashing scene and Ani being restrained by Igor (who, in a forced turnaround, later emerges as a more sympathetic character), only bloats the narrative further. The subsequent search for a missing, inebriated Vanya across Manhattan stretches a one-joke premise beyond its limits, making for an overlong, meandering midsection.



Things pick up slightly in Act 3 when Vanya's overbearing mother, Galina, goes head-to-head with Ani, ultimately convincing her to accept $10,000 in exchange for an annulment. However, the father remains a non-entity, while Toros and Garnik are relegated to pure farce.



The film finds unexpected emotional depth in Igor (Yura Borisov), who is assigned to escort Ani back to New York. Their dynamic shifts from hostility to vulnerability, culminating in a surprisingly poignant moment where Ani, realizing her plans have crumbled, breaks down in Igor's arms. Baker underscores this emotional shift by ending the film in stark silence- a sharp contrast to the raucous soundtrack of the first act.



Mikey Madison brings an energetic presence to Ani, earning some laughs, but the film's broad farce wears thin. Eydelshteyn is effective as the hopelessly immature Vanya but is subjected to too much overkill. Borisov, as Igor, ultimately provides the film's strongest performance, anchoring it just enough to keep it from slipping into complete mediocrity.



Anora has flashes of humor and some well-acted moments, but it's bogged down by excessive padding and a lack of narrative discipline. Baker's farce is sporadically entertaining but unlikely to engage a more intellectually inclined audience. A sharper, tighter script could have elevated it beyond its occasional bursts of amusement.