I’ve been writing recently about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension after his false and tasteless commentary on the Charlie Kirk assassination. My position is simple: this isn’t a First Amendment crisis, it’s overdue accountability. Kimmel broadcast a lie on a federally licensed network, and when the market and his employer responded, that wasn’t censorship — it was consequence.

But when you say that out loud, the trolls appear. Exhibit A: “GJ.” What follows is a verbatim exchange I had with him. It’s a perfect anatomy of gaslighting in real time: denial, deflection, reframing, cries of hypocrisy, and finally profanity.

The exchange (reproduced)

Turfseer (me, opening comment)

Jimmy Kimmel and the First Amendment. Why Kimmel’s suspension isn’t a First Amendment crisis, it’s overdue accountability.

GJ

Accountability for what?

Sandy

Hemorrhaging audience, advertisers, and affiliate stations willing to broadcast him. He demanded to be taken seriously, and with that comes responsibility that comedians don’t have.

Turfseer (me)

Accountability for lying, GJ. Kimmel didn’t just make a tasteless joke — he told his audience the shooter was right-wing, which was false. When you’ve got a national platform and millions of viewers, you don’t get to launder narratives as comedy and skate on “just kidding.”

And as Sandy noted, the market responded: advertisers, affiliates, and audiences walked. That’s the price of demanding to be treated as a serious commentator while hiding behind the “comedian” label. In the end, accountability means consequences — and this time, Kimmel actually faced some.

GJ

But you don't care about lying. Your great orange leader is the most prolific liar in the history of humankind.

Turfseer (me)

That dodge doesn’t work, GJ. We’re talking about Kimmel, not Trump. Dragging “orange man bad” into every conversation is the oldest diversion trick in the book.

Kimmel stood in front of millions of viewers and told an outright lie about who pulled the trigger in a political assassination. That’s not satire, that’s gaslighting — and when you’ve got a corporate megaphone, it matters.

If your defense of Kimmel boils down to “but Trump lies too”, you’ve already conceded the point. Accountability can’t be selective. Either lies with massive reach have consequences, or we accept a culture where truth is optional.

GJ

Be consistent here. Orange has the biggest megaphone on the planet. He stands up before billions of people every day and vomits up lie after disgusting lie. Should he be removed for doing so?

Turfseer (me)

Consistency cuts both ways, GJ. Trump faces constant fact-checks, lawsuits, indictments, and media attacks — the system throws the book at him daily. That’s accountability, whether you agree with him or not.

Kimmel, by contrast, was protected until his lie was so blatant it threatened corporate deals. Only then did he face consequences. That’s the point: accountability shouldn’t depend on political convenience. If you’ve got the megaphone, you don’t get to gaslight without repercussions.

GJ

Hearing an Orange supporter sermonize that "either lies with massive reach have consequences, or we accept a culture where truth is optional" is utterly breathtaking hypocrisy. There are no words.

Turfseer (me)

Spare me the outrage theater, GJ. Pointing out Kimmel’s gaslighting doesn’t make me his mirror image. It just means I’m not willing to excuse lies because they come wrapped in a late-night monologue. If you can’t separate the issue from your obsession with Trump, that’s on you. I’ll stick with the principle: lies with massive reach deserve consequences — no exceptions. End of story.

GJ

You're just willing to excuse them when they're vomited up by your favourite orange psycho. Don't pretend to be principled. You're only fooling yourself with that pompous drivel. Orange's disgusting lies have no consequences whatsoever, but you don't give a shit. Your preachiness is nauseating. Spare me.

Turfseer (me)

Nice try, GJ, but you’re twisting what Kimmel said. Kimmel didn’t just riff on “MAGA distancing themselves.” He went further — he framed Robinson as one of them. That’s the lie. That’s the gaslighting.

And spare me the “hurt feelings” routine. This isn’t about jokes landing or not — it’s about a national platform flipping the politics of a murder to protect a narrative. When a late-night host presents falsehoods as fact, accountability isn’t censorship. It’s the bare minimum.

GJ

No he didn't. And it's not about a national platform doing this or that, because you don't care if a national platform does this or that--except if that platform says something you find offensive or untrue. Kilmeade called for the mass extermination of mentally ill homeless people, Loomer said that Alligator Alcatraz will give alligators 65 million meals, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Paul Pelosi's attack, and so on. And not a peep from you and your ilk. Again, the hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Turfseer (me)

This is textbook deflection. Let’s go point by point:

“No he didn’t.” Yes, he did. Kimmel explicitly framed Robinson as MAGA and suggested conservatives were scrambling to distance themselves. That’s false. Robinson wasn’t MAGA. Pretending he was is the lie at issue. “It’s not about a national platform…” Of course it is. Kimmel isn’t a random crank on X. He broadcasts on a national network owned by Disney, under FCC rules, with millions of viewers. That megaphone comes with responsibility. “What about Kilmeade, Loomer, Trump Jr…?” None of those examples change the fact that Kimmel lied. That’s classic gaslighting: throw out unrelated provocations to distract from the issue. “Hypocrisy!” This is the lazy fallback. Instead of confronting whether Kimmel lied, the claim becomes, “you only care when your side does it.” But accountability isn’t selective. If Fox News personalities lied under FCC-regulated conditions, they too should face consequences.

Which brings us back to Bonhoeffer. Stupidity isn’t a lack of IQ, it’s a lack of moral clarity. GJ can’t acknowledge a simple fact — that Kimmel falsely painted Robinson as MAGA — because doing so would fracture his tribal defense. So he deflects, he gaslights, he drags in Trump. That’s not debate, that’s evasion.

GJ

Now you're just being deliberately obtuse. I didn't call it insinuation, genius, you did. I'm out of patience. Gfy.

Turfseer (me)

Translation: when pressed, he can’t defend Kimmel’s words, so he defaults to name-calling and walking away. That’s Bonhoeffer’s “stupidity” in action — not a lack of IQ, but a refusal to confront reality.

GJ (final blow-up)

I defended Kimmel's words, you piece of shit. You ignored the argument like the disgusting moral reprobate that you are. I'll say it again, go fuck yourself.

Anatomy of a Gaslight

Deny the lie even when the words are on the record.

Deflect with whataboutism.

Reframe corporate accountability as “censorship.”

Accuse hypocrisy instead of answering the point.

Explode into insults when cornered.

That’s the playbook.

Closing

This exchange with GJ is not unique. It’s a template: minimize the lie, muddy the waters with “whatabout” diversions, scream censorship, and then lash out when the facts don’t budge. It’s how gaslighting sustains itself — through volume and venom, not evidence.

The lesson? Don’t get lost in their fog. Keep the focus where it belongs: Kimmel lied, Robinson wasn’t MAGA, and the megaphone of the public airwaves is not a toy. Accountability isn’t censorship. It’s the bare minimum.