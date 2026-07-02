Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
7dEdited

I’m in for an ‘air cooler’. The cost plus delivery. I will email you.

I just received an inheritance from my aunt, my mother’s older sister. I’m all about keeping cool in the heat! And I know how hard Miriam and her brother work to take care of these kids! 🙏🏼💓

I grew up in a desert/agricultural area in The SE corner of CA. Where it gets very hot in the summer. Before there was central AC or even single AC units, we had a similar cooling system.

Out here they were known as ‘swamp coolers’ or ‘evaporative coolers’. My grandparents had one in their house out in the country outside of town. The feel of the air and sound of these remind me of my childhood. (I still sleep with a ceiling fan on at night or a small fan!)

These coolers are still in use in NM and AZ in houses. They work best in a drier climate. Because the air going through the wet pads blow out cooler air.

Your typical AC unit pulls the moisture out of the air.

Reply
Share
Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
6d

I'm sending something that can be applied towards the purchase of an air cooler and maybe others can chip in. Many hands make light work! God bless you

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture