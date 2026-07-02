I wanted to give you an update on the orphaned children I’ve been helping in Punjab, Pakistan over the past year.

Last year I met Mariam, a 21-year-old Christian woman, through Facebook Messenger. Christians in Pakistan face significant discrimination as a religious minority. Mariam lives with her parents and her brother, Sabir. She and her mother work as domestic servants for Muslim families, cleaning homes and preparing meals. Her father and brother work as laborers doing maintenance and porter work. Their income is very modest.

What Mariam has done is remarkable.

Seeing children begging on the streets with nowhere to go, she began taking them in. Each child had a heartbreaking story. Some had been abandoned because their parents simply could not afford to feed them. Others had lost their parents in accidents. One little girl had been rejected simply because she was born female. In another case, a stepfather wanted to start a new family and refused to care for his wife’s children from a previous relationship. Mariam also rescued two young brothers who had been sleeping in a shop after losing their home. The shopkeeper regularly beat them, and when Mariam learned of their situation, she brought them into her care as well.

At first, Mariam brought seven children into her family’s small home. That quickly became impossible. Using her family’s limited income, she rented a modest house with a courtyard in a poor neighborhood for about $35 a month. As time went on, she continued finding children in desperate circumstances. Today, she is caring for 36 children. She has also hired a local woman who stays with the children, cooking, cleaning, and helping care for them throughout the day.

By the time I met Mariam, she had exhausted nearly all of her resources. The children were often eating only one meal a day—and sometimes none at all. Interestingly, she never directly asked me for money. Instead, she simply asked whether I knew anyone who might be willing to help.

Naturally, I was cautious. There are plenty of scams online. But something about Mariam’s story rang true, so I decided to help personally.

Since then, I’ve been sending enough money to ensure the children receive three meals a day. Whenever I send funds, I specify how they should be used, and Mariam regularly sends me photographs and videos showing the results. I’ve also called her unexpectedly through video chat, allowing me to see the children and their living conditions in real time.

The photos below show some of the children enjoying a meal. Recently I sent a little extra so they could have bananas—a fruit none of them had ever tasted before. Occasionally I also send enough for an outing to a nearby park. For children who spend nearly every day in the same small space, those trips are something they truly treasure.

Trip to the Park Video:

Several caring subscribers have also contributed, and your generosity has made a real difference. One subscriber made it possible to purchase a water filter because, unbelievably, the children had been drinking unsafe water. Other donations paid for mattresses, cleaning supplies, books, and notebooks. With those educational materials, Mariam has begun teaching the children Urdu, mathematics, and basic English. Educational supplies remain an ongoing need.

Right now, however, the greatest need is relief from the extreme heat. Temperatures in Punjab have reached 112°F (44°C). Mariam showed me what they call an “air cooler.” It works by circulating air through water, providing much-needed cooling without the cost of air conditioning. Two of these units would make an enormous difference for the children. They cost about $140 each, plus approximately $40 to transport them by rickshaw from the city.

If you live outside the United States, you can contribute through Remitly. If you prefer to send funds to me directly, I will provide proof that every dollar received is passed along for the children’s benefit.

I began helping because I couldn’t bear the thought of children surviving by begging on the streets. Just as importantly, I wanted to help Mariam because she chose to do something extraordinary when most people would have walked away. I’m a retired Probation Officer living on a modest pension, but I’m fortunate enough to be able to contribute.

If you’re able to help, no matter the amount, it would be deeply appreciated. One of the things I find most rewarding about this effort is knowing exactly who is being helped. Every contribution goes directly toward improving the lives of these children.

Contact me at Turfseer@aol.com.