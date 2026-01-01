Friends, neighbors, and anyone still pretending not to notice the smoke—

This is a speech, not a whisper. A challenge, not a tweet. And it’s addressed to Zohran Mamdani, who speaks with practiced fury about corporate greed—right up until the moment that greed wears a lab coat.

You can’t miss it. The cadence is righteous. The villains are familiar. Banks bad. Landlords worse. Billionaires very naughty. Applause. Curtain. Exit.

But then comes the silence. A silence so loud it rattles.

Where is that fire when it comes to the pharmaceutical giants who rode emergency decrees to historic profits? Where is the outrage for a vaccine rollout fused at the hip to lockdowns that vaporized small businesses, hollowed out neighborhoods, and transferred wealth upward at warp speed?

You denounce exploitation—unless it’s FDA-approved.

You rail against monopolies—unless they come with indemnity.

You speak of justice—unless the harmed are inconvenient.

Let’s be plain. While everyday New Yorkers were locked out of their livelihoods, pharmaceutical corporations were locked in with guaranteed buyers, government mandates, and legal shields. Billions flowed. Risk was socialized. Profits were privatized. That’s not a conspiracy; that’s a business model.

And what did City Hall do with its megaphone?

Nothing that made a dent.

No sustained reckoning with adverse effects.

No real accounting of coercive mandates.

No acknowledgment that “temporary” lockdowns paired perfectly with a product that required mass compliance.

Most damning of all: the human wreckage left behind.

Tens of thousands of workers—nurses, teachers, transit staff—were shown the door for refusing a medical procedure. You were asked a simple question: Would you support their reinstatement? The answer was no.

So forgive us if your speeches about compassion sound selective.

You can’t claim to stand with workers while shrugging at mass firings. You can’t posture as anti-corporate while leaving the most powerful corporations of our time untouched. You can’t invoke equity while defending a system that punished dissent and rewarded obedience.

This isn’t left versus right. It’s up versus down. And on this issue, you looked up—then looked away.

History is already drafting the footnotes. It will remember who questioned power and who deferred to it. Who demanded accountability and who changed the subject. Who spoke loudly—until it mattered.

The mic is still on.

The audience is still here.

And the silence? It’s your line now.

Choose it carefully.