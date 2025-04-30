Note: This is a satirical piece. If you're offended, you probably starred in the episode.

Episode 1: "The Unmasked Are Deranged"

[OPENING SEQUENCE]

(Lights flicker in a studio decked out like a Fauci fan convention sponsored by Pfizer. Everywhere you look: masks, booster pins, and limited-edition 'Trust the Science' bobbleheads.)

ANNOUNCER (V.O.):

Tonight, on America’s Got Covid! — where safety is sacred, science is unquestionable, and every contestant is triple-boosted for your entertainment!

[CUT TO HOST - HOWIE GASBAG]

HOWIE: (masked under chin, spritzes sanitizer onto his hands, then rubs it on his neck like aftershave)

Welcome to the show that celebrates every variant, asymptomatic transmission, and the science always right — even when it isn’t!

Let’s meet our celebrity judges:

Dr. Scoldwell: Because shouting "disinformation!" is easier than citing studies.

Nurse Booster: She’s had more boosters than birthdays!

Inspector Gaslight: Still compiling the 400-page report on that unmasked jogger who passed within eight feet of a yoga class in 2021.

Tonight's winner gets:

A golden face shield, a trophy shaped like a spike protein, and a thank-you meme from Bill Gates!

[ACT 1 - CONTESTANTS]

1. Karen the Compliance Queen

Talent: Dramatic reenactment of calling 911 on children playing soccer.

KAREN: (screaming) They were breathing... in the open air!!

Judge Reactions:

NURSE BOOSTER: That gave me chills. Or possibly side effects.

DR. SCOLDWELL: A textbook case of heroic surveillance.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: She should be promoted to Regional Enforcement Snitch immediately.

2. Dr. Flip-Flop Fauzzi

FAUZZI:

Masks weren’t necessary. Then they were. One, then two. Boosters once a year — or every four months, depending on your social score. Sure, some people had... spontaneous seizures, facial paralysis, or exploded lymph nodes — but without the vaccines, it could’ve been much worse.

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: Incredible commitment to evolving the narrative in real time. He redefines consistency by abandoning it entirely.

NURSE BOOSTER: I’d let him inject me with whatever’s trending. He is the moment.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: He’s a national treasure. And if you disagree, you’re probably a danger to yourself and others.

3. The Homebound Hermit

Talent: Builds a quarantine chamber within a quarantine chamber. Eats soup with a six-foot ladle.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: Sir, are you triple-filtering that air?

HERMIT: (nods through scuba mask) With essential oils!

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: An airtight performance. Literally.

NURSE BOOSTER: I wept. Mostly from fog buildup in my face shield.

4. The Boost Bros

Talent: Shirtless chest bumps every time someone says “safe and effective.”

BRO #1: Bro, I got eight jabs.

BRO #2: Got mine at a drive-thru. Didn’t even ask what it was.

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: That’s the kind of blind enthusiasm we need in a public health emergency.

NURSE BOOSTER: I felt protected, uplifted, and slightly tingly. That’s how you know it’s working.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: They’ve definitely earned their digital currency boost and a positive social credit score.

5. The Plastic Bubbler

Talent: Interpretive dance while encased in a giant transparent bubble suit.

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: Reminds me of the early WHO briefings. Elegant. Encapsulated. Entirely responsible.

NURSE BOOSTER: I’d live in that suit. And I have.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: Exactly the kind of perimeter awareness that prevents global catastrophe.

6. The Vaxfluencer

Talent: Performs a TikTok dance while self-administering a PCR test and logging a positive result.

VAXFLUENCER: #PositiveVibesOnly!

(Immediately collapses mid-split. Audience claps out of obligation.)

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: She’s asymptomatic, amplified, and absolutely awe-inspiring.

NURSE BOOSTER: An inspiration to all influencers helping grow the numbers.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: That test alone justified two weeks of curfews. Iconic.

[MID-SHOW SPONSORED MESSAGE #1]

Ad: Glumbra™ – For Medically Induced Sadness

NARRATOR:

Are you experiencing sudden melancholy after your fifth booster? You may be eligible for Glumbra™ — the only antidepressant specifically formulated to treat depression caused by pandemic policies you supported.

Side effects include:

Compliance envy

Spontaneous sobbing at New York Times headlines

Permanent Zoom face

Death

Ask your digital therapist about Glumbra today.

[ACT 2 - MORE CONTESTANTS]

7. Professor Lockdown McDoom

Talent: Predicts increasingly absurd apocalyptic scenarios with a laser pointer and graphs.

LOCKDOWN: If we don't close parks, we could all die by Thursday. Or next March. Depending on my funding.

Judge Reactions:

NURSE BOOSTER: A chilling performance. Literally. I'm freezing from the fear.

DR. SCOLDWELL: The graphs alone made me want to cancel everything.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: I haven’t seen that much certainty built on so little data since... well, yesterday.

8. Triple-Masked Mime

Talent: Demonstrates everyday life sealed in layers of surgical gear, face shields, goggles, and enough latex to gift-wrap a minivan. Mimes ordering coffee, going on a date, giving birth.

Judge Reactions:

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: Textbook pandemic posture. Bonus points for never inhaling.

DR. SCOLDWELL: Pure excellence in constrained expression. I didn’t understand any of it — and that made it feel medically sound.

NURSE BOOSTER: I was breathless. Mostly because I put on a fourth mask in solidarity.

9. The Sudden Death Denialist

Talent: Spins a giant wheel of excuses for collapsing athletes.

WHEEL LANDS ON: "Climate Change!"

DENIALIST: Another textbook case of eco-synchronized cardiac recalibration. It’s basically activism.

Judge Reactions:

DR. SCOLDWELL: She didn’t dodge the truth — she redirected it into a sustainable narrative arc.

NURSE BOOSTER: If she doesn’t get a contract with Reuters or Pfizer’s media division, I’ll riot — peacefully, of course.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT: That level of narrative control should earn her an honorary PhD in Public Health Messaging.

[MID-SHOW SPONSORED MESSAGE #2]

Ad: Thrombexxa™ – For When It Clots

NARRATOR:

Got sudden unexplained leg pain? Chest tightness? Blame genetics and try Thrombexxa™!

Now available over the counter and under the rug.

Side effects include:

Rapid unscheduled body shutdown

Recurring visions of Anthony Fauci

Inability to ask follow-up questions

Permanent myocarditis and CDC-approved convulsions

Thrombexxa. Because coincidence is cheaper than causality.

[FINALE]

HOWIE GASBAG:

The votes are in — tabulated by Dominion Health Systems!

And tonight’s winner is... The Sudden Death Denialist!

DR. SCOLDWELL:

Nobody spins away reality quite like she does.

NURSE BOOSTER:

I’m literally crying. Possibly from Glumbra.

INSPECTOR GASLIGHT:

I’ll be investigating this outcome anyway.

HOWIE:

That’s all for tonight, folks. Remember: if you start thinking for yourself, seek medical help immediately!

[ROLL CREDITS to a slow kazoo version of “Imagine”]