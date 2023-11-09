I have added 15 songs to my Original Demos and Final Master Video Collection.

Download the revised PDF here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gzzth58wnlapllgi742fv/New-Video-add-ons-Final-Edited.pdf?rlkey=g8mbuflqaczqc3xihkm5xccap&dl=0

Here is a very nicely designed PDF with hyperlinks to 34 of my music videos which you can download and hopefully share with others.

There’s also an added bonus which you can listen to in case you’re interested: my original piano demos sung by yours truly. These rough demos are the ones I sent to the instrumentalists and arrangers on Fiverr who turned them into the professional videos you can view now.