Since 2005, I've dedicated my time to reviewing films on Internet Movie Database (IMDb), amassing over 1,500 reviews. My cinematic interests span across genres, with a particular focus on film noir, historical narratives, Holocaust-themed films, and the imaginative realms of fantasy and sci-fi.

In recent years, I undertook the ambitious project of critiquing every Academy Award Best Picture winner. With this twelfth and final volume, the collection is now complete. What sets this series apart is the collaborative editing process with ChatGPT. While AI editing has its drawbacks—sometimes diluting the original writer's voice—it often enhances clarity and style, producing a polished final product that surpasses the initial draft.

A note of caution for readers: my reviews often contain spoilers. To fully appreciate the analysis, I recommend watching the films beforehand for a richer, more immersive experience.

Download the final issue here:

Volume 12: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lp8oaq5n98c55ym0iwc52/academy-vol-12.pdf?rlkey=dyw3uzt9vyr6p1d74es4raa2b&st=nxriautr&dl=0

List of films reviewed in Volume 12:

Bridge on the River Kwai (Trailer)

Hamlet (Trailer)

CODA (Trailer)

The Greatest Show on Earth (Trailer)

The Deer Hunter (Trailer)

Download the rest of the collection here:

Volume I: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews

Volume 2: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews-c9e

Volume 3: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews-483

Volume 4: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews-3fa

Volume 5: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews-49b

Volume 6: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/academy-award-best-picture-film-reviews-2fd

Volume 7: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/26s4315n4p4fvnvxfcez3/Academy-Vol-7-Final.pdf?rlkey=feo9ntg32fnxq2rryn7zewo0x&st=dc4y220m&dl=0

Volume 8:https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/497b8fv1qjal7cffn2qsb/academy-award-vol-8.pdf?rlkey=x6tau5dnx223465lfbhym999u&st=nzehv84l&dl=0

Volume 9: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nu2fmdv7p7p8nup9v2kno/Academy-award-film-vol-9.pdf?rlkey=z9qzsgxk5s81jmnbg0h8yim9g&st=wbyqub7f&dl=0

Volume 10: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrlweimcuk9if8dhp467w/Academy-award-film-vol-10.pdf?rlkey=proc3xwsttmgnqgy0of1lrv9o&st=5o1chrdl&dl=0

Volume 11: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8s4byfqne47r4ajwzg9k1/academy-vol-11-2.pdf?rlkey=2stsmjsiikan4w8he209ek0cu&st=xa91uhpu&dl=0